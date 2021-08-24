Created by Adam Reed, ‘Archer’ is an adult animated series that centers upon Sterling Archer and his associates who work as secret agents for the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). The series first premiered in 2009 and has remained extremely popular among viewers thanks to its sardonic humor and exciting plotlines. The eleventh season of the show is a breath of fresh air that returns Archer to the present after he spends three years in a coma.

Archer’s quest to find familiarity and stability in a surrounding that has completely changed has been a riveting experience, one that is sure to continue dominating storylines moving forward. As a result, fans must be eagerly awaiting to know more about the premiere episode of the twelfth season of the show. Allow us to share all the details you need to know ahead of watching ‘Archer’ season 12 episode 1!

Archer Season 12 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Archer’ season 12 episode 1 will release on August 25, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FXX. The second episode of the season will immediately air after the season premiere at 10:30 pm ET. The double-headed premiere will kick off the twelfth season, comprising eight episodes. New episodes with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes will air on the network weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Archer Season 12 Episode 1 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Archer’ season 12 episodes 1 & 2 on FXX at the date and time specified above. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website or FX Now by using your active cable subscription details to log in. New episodes of the show (along with older ones) are available on FX on Hulu, a day after their television broadcast. Cord-cutters can opt for live TV streaming services such as DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV to watch the latest episodes. You can also purchase the new episode on Amazon Prime Video.

Archer Season 12 Episode 1 and 2 Spoilers

In the first two episodes of ‘Archer’ season 12, titled ‘Identity Crisis’ and ‘Lowjacked’ respectively, we will likely get to see Archer and his colleagues saving the world once again. With Archer slowly becoming his regular self after recovering from the coma, he is not only getting a hold of his job but also bringing out the worst in those around him. The agents might receive a much-needed break after doing their part in saving the world.

Archer’s relationship with Lana could become complicated, and we could find out whether the two still have a future together. We are likely to see Archer adapting to being a father, and his personal life could cause problems in his risky professional life. Meanwhile, Malory might be intent on making the agency function smoothly, and we could see the agents doing some team-building activities.

In the twelfth season of the highly acclaimed animated series, we could finally see Archer evolve and mature to the extent that he understands how to work in his dysfunctional surroundings. Furthermore, Archer will continue to navigate the spy world that has changed extensively during his three-year absence. Here’s a promo for the new episodes!

Read More: Best Shows Like Archer