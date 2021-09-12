In the third episode of ‘Archer’ season 12, Kreiger’s attempt to stop environmental degradation ends up giving opposite results. Moving on, Lana encounters two people who become the sounding board to her issues and problems. Cheryl’s intern tries to work towards the greater good but ends up being screwed in the process. If you want the full story, head to the recap section. Now, you can go through the details for the fifth episode here!

Archer Season 12 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Archer’ season 12 episode 5 will release on September 15, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FXX. The twelfth season comprises eight episodes of 25-30 minutes each. New episodes release on the network on Wednesdays every week.

Where to Watch Archer Season 12 Episode 5 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Archer’ season 12 episodes 5 on FXX at the date and time specified above. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website or FX Now by using your active cable subscription details to log in. New episodes of the show (along with older ones) are available on FX on Hulu, a day after their television broadcast. Cord-cutters can opt for live TV streaming services such as DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV to watch the latest episodes. You can also purchase the new episode on Amazon Prime Video.

Archer Season 12 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode, called ‘Shots,’ will feature the Agency celebrating a mission that was almost successful. There will be sex, drugs, and monster trucks. Considering the premise of the next episode, we expect a lot of chaos and laughter-inducing instances that will be delightful to watch. Archer will quite predictably be at the center of the drama that ensues!

Archer Season 12 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode titled ‘Photo Op,’ Krieger is asked to devise eco-friendly office thermostats, but he ends up conceiving a dangerous system that could control the climate. Cheryl has to look after an intern while Archer gives his heart away to a gorilla who needs to be sent back to its endangered family. For that, the Agency is assisting the U.N. who is initiating the mission.

Lana meets two straight people Neva, and her old classmate Sandra, who allow Lana to come to terms with who she actually is. Lana addresses her mixed feelings about her husband, her career, and the expansive nature of the African countryside that she and Archer are currently exploring. Elsewhere, the AI designed by Krieger continues to malfunction while the intern working under Cheryl attempts to find an effective solution to the problems faced by others due to Cheryl. However, she ends up bearing the consequences of her actions.

