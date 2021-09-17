Archer Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fifth episode of ‘Archer’ season 12, new member Sandra takes the rest of the Agency out after a mess up in their latest mission lowers everyone’s spirits. Archer finds his next goal in fixing up Cyril, who has lost his superhero spy persona. There is more to be read in the recap section at the bottom. Now, if you’re anticipating the next episode, here is what it might have in store!

Archer Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Archer’ season 12 episode 6 will release on September 22, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FXX. The twelfth season comprises eight episodes of 25-30 minutes each. New episodes release on the network on Wednesdays every week.

Where to Watch Archer Season 12 Episode 6 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Archer’ season 12 episode 6 on FXX at the date and time specified above. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website or FX Now by using your active cable subscription details to log in. New episodes of the show (along with older ones) are available on FX on Hulu, a day after their television broadcast. Cord-cutters can opt for Live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV to watch the latest episodes. You can also purchase the episodes of the latest season on Amazon Prime Video.

Archer Season 12 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode titled ‘Dingo, Baby, Et Cetera,’ Lana’s insecurities might rise again as she ends up making rookie mistakes on a mission involving Archer’s past. It seems like there might be unresolved issues or trauma reemerging because of the nature of their next case as Archer tries to work through them.

Archer Season 12 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, called ‘Shots,’ refuses to disclose the details of the Agency’s last mission, which must not have gone well as the newest member, Sandra, takes her colleagues out for a session of drinking and decompressing. As the others sit in silent contemplation, Archer and Lana switch up their personalities which surprisingly turns Sterling into a likable character.

Later, Archer attempts to bring Cyril back into his zone of unfaltering competence. At the same time, Pam and Cheryl admit that Archer’s emergence from a coma is what afflicted Cyril in the first place. After a wild turn of events, Cyril pulls Archer to the planetarium and other spots that reflect how nerdy Cyril actually is. On the other hand, Lana has pulled out of her state of brief confidence, only to be drowning in a sea of insecurity as she consistently tries to prove her worth.

Krieger, Pam, and Cheryl are the ones to take the subsequent blow. The crew is hard at work trying to discard a dead body while receiving opposition from a few guards who want to seek revenge against the Agency. In the process, Cyril has an awakening of some sort while Lana ends up accepting herself.

