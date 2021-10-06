Archer Season 13: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Archer’ is an adult animated series that follows Sterling Archer, an egoistic but talented spy who works for the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), which his emotionally distant mother runs. The action-adventure comedy is created by Adam Reed and first debuted in 2009. It has received critical acclaim and also garnered various accolades in its lengthy tenure on-air.

The series recently wrapped up its twelfth season, and despite having aired 126 episodes, fans are always eager to return to the show’s world of espionage and thrill. If you are one of the fans looking for news about a new installment in the series, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Archer’ season 13!

Archer Season 13 Release Date

‘Archer’ season 12 premiered on August 25, 2021, on FXX. The twelfth season concluded by airing its season finale on October 6, 2021. The latest installment contains eight episodes with a runtime of 25-30 minutes each. Season 12 was received mostly positively by critics and fans alike.

Turning to news about the show’s future, in September 2021, FXX renewed ‘Archer’ for a thirteenth season. The renewal comes as no surprise since the show is one of the network’s most popular properties and also draws in a considerable viewership on streaming services.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series, and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad (President of FX Original Programming) while making the announcement. Grad confirmed that the new season would have eight episodes and hinted that most of the show’s behind-the-scenes staff, including creator Adam Reed, would return for season 13.

However, production on the new season is yet to commence. Since the show’s move to FXX starting with season 9, it has premiered either in April-May or August-September window. Therefore, ‘Archer’ season 13 could arrive on our screens in April 2022, at the earliest.

Archer Season 13 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Archer’ features the voice of H. Jon Benjamin as hot-shot super-spy Sterling Archer. The voice cast also includes the likes of Jessica Walter (Malory Archer), Aisha Tyler (Lana Kane), Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis), Judy Greer (Cheryl Tunt), Lucky Yates (Doctor Krieger), Adam Reed (Ray Gillette), and Amber Nash (Pam Poovey).

Most of the show’s voice cast is expected to return for the new season, with the exception of Walter, who sadly passed away in March 2021. She had already recorded her lines for season 12, making it her final season on the show. Given Walter’s contributions to the show, it is unlikely that the character will be recast.

Voice actors such as Dave Willis, Eric André, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Karen Fukuhara, who voice recurring characters Barry Dillon, Colt, Robert, and Reiko, respectively, could potentially reprise their roles in season 13. We are also likely to see a few new talented voice actors joining the cast for the upcoming season.

Archer Season 13 Plot: What can it be About?

In the twelfth season of ‘Archer,’ the eponymous spy must deal with the rapidly evolving spy business while doing everything in his power to save the world from deadly threats. Meanwhile, ISIS finds it challenging to operate with the rise of IIA (International Intelligence Agency), a spy conglomerate known for snapping up high-profile contracts. In the season finale, Archer gets trapped in the IIA headquarters but manages to find a way out and also learns some secrets about the rival agency.

In season 13, Archer will once again find himself on the frontlines dealing with new missions while getting better control over his personality that often leads to conflict with his colleagues. The new season will almost certainly address the future of Malory, and the character is likely to be retired after Walter’s death. Therefore, we can expect an in-story reason for Malory’s absence, and she could finally retire from her duties as the Director of ISIS. This would also open the door to explore more vulnerable sides of Archer in the absence of his mother.

