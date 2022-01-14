Archive 81 Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Archive 81’ is a horror series that follows archivist Dan Turner as he delves into the mystery of the Visser building, which was destroyed years ago in a fire. While restoring the tapes of a filmmaker who supposedly died in the fire, Dan becomes convinced that he can save her from a horrific death. Based on the found footage podcast of the same name, ‘Archive 81’ takes audiences on a surreal and haunting journey.

With Rebecca Thomas (‘Stranger Things‘) directing half of the opening season, horror legend James Wan stepping in as executive producer, and Rebecca Sonnenshine as showrunner, the series is hailed as essential viewing for followers of the horror genre. A delightfully ominous season 1 finale leaves us with an inexplicable cliffhanger that we just cannot wait to unravel. Curious about when that might happen? Here’s everything we know about ‘Archive 81’ season 2.

Archive 81 Season 2 Release Date

‘Archive 81’ season 1 premiered on January 14, 2022, on Netflix. All 8 episodes of the season, each with a runtime of about 45-55 minutes, released simultaneously on the streaming platform.

As far as season 2 of the mystery series is concerned, there have been no official announcements yet as to whether it is greenlit. However, considering season 1 has recently dropped, there is a good chance that Netflix is still evaluating viewership numbers before finalizing a follow-up season. However, fans can remain optimistic as the found footage podcast on which the show is loosely based has multiple seasons. Thus, there is a lot more material that a potential ‘Archive 81’ season 2 can draw from.

The fact that season 1 ends on a cliffhanger also means that the overall story arc is far from over and could possibly continue in a follow-up season. Considering production on season 1 started in 2020, bringing the show to screen seems to be a long process. Thus, despite another season being likely, it will probably not drop in the near future. Even if a potential sophomore season is greenlit relatively soon, we expect to see ‘Archive 81’ season 2 sometime in early to mid-2023.

Archive 81 Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Archive 81’ is led by Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, who essay the archivist Dan Turner and documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras, respectively. Series regulars include Martin Donovan (Virgil), Matt McGorry (Mark), Julia Chan (Anabelle), Evan Jonigkeit (Samuel), and Ariana Neal (Jess).

Kate Eastman (Tamara Stefano), Kristin Griffith (Cassandra Wall), Charlie Hudson III (Steven Turner), Eden Marryshow (John Smith), and Sol Miranda (Beatriz) are all part of the supporting cast of the series and are expected to reprise their roles in the potential season 2. Additions to the show’s expansive cast roster are also likely if there is a follow-up season.

Archive 81 Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with Dan, convinced he can rescue Melody from the “other world,” opening the supernatural doorway using the cult’s blood magic. He finds Melody in the alternate dimension, but she is forcefully taken away by Samuel before Dan can get hold of her. In the end, Melody emerges from the doorway instead of Dan while the latter remains trapped in the “other world.” In the final scenes of season 1, Dan wakes up in a hospital in the year 1994 and is shocked to hear that he is the only survivor from the fire that destroyed the Visser building.

A potential season 2 will likely pick up from where season 1 left off and find Dan and Melody’s roles essentially switched. Melody could now try and rescue Dan from his apparent predicament and will likely use the tapes once more. Considering Samuel plays a pivotal role in the season 1 finale but then conspicuously disappears, we can expect him to continue to try and gain power through occult practices. Lastly, a potential season 2 could also explore Melody’s relationship with her mother since the two are reunited at the end of season 1.

