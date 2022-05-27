Are Clayton and Susie From The Bachelor Still Together?

A dating reality show unlike any other, ‘The Bachelor’ revolves around a single man and his efforts to find the perfect partner. Although there are several women vying for his attention, the “bachelor” must pick and choose from the group by going out on multiple dates and spending time with each woman who catches his fancy. Eventually, through periodic eliminations and rose ceremonies, the show keeps sending people home until the last contestant remaining gets crowned the winner and usually receives a proposal from the bachelor.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans met on season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ and were quick to build up an excellent relationship. However, a lot of drama and several bad decisions later, fans witnessed Susie rejecting Clayton in the season finale. Nevertheless, with talks about the couple getting back together doing the rounds, we decided to take a look and find out the truth!

Clayton and Susie’s The Bachelor Journey

Clayton and Susie laid eyes on each other while filming season 26 of the show at the Bachelor Mansion. Although they were quick to take to each other, Clayton knew he had a lot of other contestants to choose from and thus, decided to keep his options open. However, as the season progressed, Clayton kept getting drawn toward Susie, and it was pretty apparent that the two shared a special bond. They even showed a lot of dedication toward each other, and their chemistry together was utterly undeniable. In fact, Clayton seemed the happiest when he was with Susie, and viewers expected them to end up together. Thus, it was no surprise when Susie made it to the top 4 and got to go on a hometown date with Clayton.

For the date, Clayton took Susie to his hometown of Eureka, Missouri, and they went on a sightseeing tour around the town. The pair seemed to enjoy themselves genuinely, and their connection was a joy to witness. Eventually, Susie made it into the top three and accompanied Clayton to Iceland along with the other contestants. Unfortunately, that is when things began going downhill, as Clayton revealed that he had slept with the two remaining contenders, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Naturally, Susie was extremely upset and chose to leave the show on the spot. In the days that followed, Clayton was torn between his love for Susie and his duty on the show. Yet, he kept treating both Rachel and Gabby similarly and showed no signs of preferring one over the other. Nevertheless, Clayton’s love for Susie finally emerged victorious as he tried to reconnect with her in the season finale. However, in a shocking and unpredictable twist, Susie rejected Clayton at the finale, making fans wonder if their relationship had ended.

Are Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Still Together?

YES! We are delighted to report that Clayton and Susie are together and still going strong. Shortly after filming for season 26 wrapped, Clayton and Susie reconnected online because she wanted to find out why Clayton mistreated her towards the end. However, the conversations soon turned romantic, and old feelings resurfaced as the couple decided to get back together. Interestingly, at that time, the season finale had not aired yet. Thus, the pair had to keep their relationship a secret for quite some time.

Eventually, once the season finale aired, Clayton and Susie took their relationship public, and the former revealed that he sold his house and quit his job in order to move in with Susie in Virginia. Since then, the two have built up an adorable relationship and often take to social media to share the memories they make. Apart from spending every free moment together, the couple is also quite keen on taking road trips and mentioned that they were planning one from Arizona to Virginia. It truly is incredible and inspiring to witness the love they share, and we would like to wish them the very best for the years to come.

