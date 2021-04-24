TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is a franchise that has been following the journey of American citizens involved in cross-border relationships since 2014. Thanks to the anticipation of seeing whether a couple can make it work despite all the drama, cultural shock, and trust issues, the show always has fans coming back for more. The fact that the dating show gives us new love stories, all the while updating us on old ones, earns it massive plus points as well. So now, let’s do the same and find out how Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are faring today, shall we?

Elizabeth and Andrei: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

We first met Elizabeth and Andrei on ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 5, where they shared the details of their romance from the very beginning. The couple first sparked a connection over a dating app before meeting face-to-face in Dublin, Ireland, in 2016. While Elizabeth was there on vacation, Andrei, from Moldova, worked as a local bouncer. As soon as the two met, they fell head over heels for each other. Thus, it wasn’t surprising when Andrei proposed to Elizabeth and relocated to Florida on a K-1 visa to be with her. However, that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

Not only did Elizabeth’s family’s protectiveness over her cause issues, but Andrei’s alpha-male nature proved to be a problem as well. While the Potthast’s were worried that Andrei was using his fiancée for a permanent visa, the latter didn’t ease their doubts by showcasing just how easily he can lose his temper. From getting mad that Elizabeth’s sisters hired strippers for her bachelorette party to making thinly-veiled threatening comments, he did it all. However, the pair worked things out and managed to tie the knot within the 90-day time frame.

After getting hitched in October 2017, the pair welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, on January 23, 2019, and we got to see their story continue in ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ The couple subsequently held a second wedding ceremony in Moldova so that Andrei’s family could be a part of the happy occasion as well. However, in Elizabeth’s own words, Andrei acted even more like a “male chauvinist” in his home country. There was a fight that included foul language, a walk-off, and even more drama. Yet, they again walked down the aisle with smiles on their faces.

Are Elizabeth and Andrei Still Together?

Despite their ups and downs, Elizabeth and Andrei are still together and stronger than ever. Residing in Florida, the Potthast-Castravet pair is not only active on social media platforms, where they provide fans with any and all updates, but they’re also on Cameo and OnlyFans, happily making money by charging their supporters for their valuable time. From TikTok to YouTube to Instagram, you can find Elizabeth and Andrei everywhere. From there, it’s also apparent that they’re deeply in love with each other, all the while being dedicated parents to their now-2-year-old daughter.

“This man right here is everything to me,” Elizabeth wrote for Andrei on his birthday this past February. “My lover, my best friend, my protector, my rock & my biggest supporter. He would do anything for anyone dear to him and will always listen to you if you need him. I love you so much baby! You deserve whatever you want and then some⁣.” Although Andrei doesn’t pen his feelings often, preferring just to let the pictures he uploads speak for themselves, he did call his wife his “old buddy, old friend, old pal and lover” for their third wedding anniversary, adding an “I love you” in the end.

