Are Kalani and Asuelu From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

Not every ’90 Day’ Couple has a happy ending, and sometimes a few deserve a second chance. That is where ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ comes in as the show brings together five previous couples who are struggling with their relationship or are on the verge of breaking up. These pairs get to attend a two-week retreat where they participate in group challenges and counseling sessions. Moreover, the show also provides relationship experts who help each couple resolve their issues.

While long-term fans of the franchise might remember Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa from season 6 of ’90 Day Fiance,’ the two have since been a part of numerous spin-off shows, with their latest appearance being on season 10 of ’90 Day: The Last Resort.’ Fans have also witnessed several ups and downs throughout their relationship, making most wonder if the two have stood the test of time. Well, let’s jump in and find out if Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are still together, shall we?

Kalani and Asuelu’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

A native of Irvine, California, Kalani was enjoying a wonderful vacation in Samoa when she came across Asuelu for the first time. Asuelu, who hails from Utulaelae, Samoa, was employed at the resort Kalani was staying in, and it seems like the couple fell in love the moment they laid eyes on each other. While the two did not take long to get comfortable and start dating, readers will also be surprised to know that Kalani soon got pregnant with their first child. This naturally fast-tracked their relationship, and soon the California native began preparing to bring Asuelu to the US on a K-1 Visa.

Kalani’s family was quite apprehensive about the blossoming relationship, and they believed Asuelu was with her for her money and a possible green card. So, they kept discouraging Kalani from going forward with plans for marriage as they wanted time to test Asuelu’s commitment. However, the situation made a complete 180 around this time, as the Irvine native soon announced that she was pregnant with their second child. Since Asuelu was in the United States, he immediately took responsibility for the family of four and was determined to make things work.

Kalani’s parents also noticed Asueleu’s dedication, and the couple finally got to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2018. Following the marriage, Kalani and Asuelu settled in Washinton, Utah, and the latter even took up a job at a local grocery store. Yet, the relationship was still plagued with issues, and the couple often fought because Kalani believed Asuelu wasn’t a proper father to their children. Around this time, Asuelu’s parents also came to visit them in the United States, and his mother kept requesting him to send some money home.

In actuality, Asuelu earned an extremely meager salary that wasn’t enough to provide for his family of four. Still, when he informed his mother of the condition, she blamed Kalani and believed she was the reason her son couldn’t send any money to Samoa. Unfortunately, the situation kept worsening even though Kalani and Asuelu agreed to go to couple’s counseling to help their relationship survive. However, it seemed like Kalani was irritated with everything her husband did, and Asuelu even went to live with his mother and sister during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, things seemed better when the couple went back to living together in 2021. Asuelu’s involvement in a shocking automobile accident made Kalani realize how much he meant to her. Hence, the couple tried their best to make it up to each other, and they even undertook several vacations throughout 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Yet, the perfect life was not to last. After a massive altercation, the two seemingly separated, with Asuelyu claiming he was single through a post in June 2022. For the rest of the year, the couple faced numerous breakup rumors. Though they tried to quash said rumors through a picture of their family in December 2022, fans were convinced they had broken up.

Are Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Still Together?

Although Asuelu and Kalani preferred to remain private after their supposed breakup, a rumor in April 2023 claimed that the former was dating Winter Everett of ‘The Family Chantel‘ fame. In fact, the two were spotted dancing together, even though Asuelu soon refuted the rumors. On the other hand, fans kept noticing a mystery man in Kalani’s Instagram stories, leading to rumors about a possible new boyfriend.

Well, reports have since confirmed that the man in Kalani’s stories is Dallas Nuez, and a source mentioned that the two were looking to move in together. While such developments hinted strongly at a breakup, fans noticed that Kalani and Asuelu rarely uploaded pictures of them together. Thus, from the looks of it, it is safe to assume that Kalani and Asuelu are not together and have decided to go their separate ways.

