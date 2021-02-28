’90 Day Fiancé’ has been a fan-favorite dating reality show for its honest depiction of problems that long-distance relationships face, especially when something as complicated as a K-1 Visa plays a role. Deciding if one wishes to marry his/her partner within three months of living with them can be tough, right? Mike and Natalie are one of the couples who happily shared their journey with the world before they even knew their relationship would take a disconcerting turn. The viewers have been wishing to know whether their ever-increasing trust issues and communications gaps have concluded on a brighter note or have the two eventually parted ways?

Mike and Natalie: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva got introduced to each other through their mutual friends and instantly connected on an emotional level. Both were recently coming out of unhappy marriages and could talk to each other for long hours despite the long-distance. The 35-year-old initially felt hesitant to make a move on her, thinking, “why in the world would this woman possibly be interested in me?” But once he did, Natalie adorably revealed that she too felt much peace in his presence. Mike fell head over heels in love with her within a short span of time, so much so that he went down on one knee at the Eiffel Tower to make Natalie his own. Despite the fairytale love story, they realized that their opinions were incompatible on important topics like culture, lifestyle, children, and religion.

Mike and Natalie’s vastly contrasting lifestyles, including his drinking, diet, and interaction with female friends agitating her, continued to be a source of distress. Their relationship had hardly ever been smooth and things became weirder, especially during a trip he took to see her in Ukraine. Discussions turned into altercations and she ended up her throwing the engagement ring at him. Even after the tension between them diffused and they eventually got back together, Mike refused to return the ring. Both of them had sincerely hoped that once Natalie would relocate from Ukraine to her beau’s home in Sequim, Washington, their long-distance misunderstandings would resolve within a few days. So did it really happen?

Are Mike and Natalie Still Together?

For those who have been wishing for Mike and Natalie to remain a couple, the fact is that they are still together. Sundry news websites reported that in March 2020, they had tied a knot and even claimed that the two were expecting their first child together. The news turned out to be an assumption on the basis that they had, in fact, applied for a marriage license in Clallam County, Washington, on March 17, 2020, and it was valid for the next three days. ‘90 Day Fiancé’ fans are well aware of Mike and Natalie’s troubled relationship but glad that they have consistently tried to work it out. But it becomes difficult to rejoice the news after looking at them bickering and fighting every step of the way.

Nevertheless, Mike and Natalie gave each other yet another chance and went to couples therapy to resolve their differences. But the session ended in flames as he openly admitted that he did not love her anymore and could not even imagine her fitting into his envisioned future. Later on, during a nasty argument between the two, the Ukrainian model practically told him in his face that she was much more good-looking than him. All those who remember Natalie previously insulting his IQ and labeling him as “low class” have vehemently backlashed at her once again. Even if their extremely tumultuous relationship has somehow managed to survive, it is undoubtedly hanging by a thread.

