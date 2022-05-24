Are Yvette and Mohamed From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an exciting reality show that offers a sneak peek into the lives of US citizens engaged to foreign nationals. While these foreign partners arrive in the United States on a K-1 visa, they are given a period of just 90 days, within which they have to marry or risk getting deported. Unfortunately, cross-border relationships are at times messy, and with a difference in culture, lifestyle, and habits, partners do need more than three months to iron out their issues. Yet, with love and a happy future on the line, it is interesting to witness how each individual tackles their problem in their own unique way.

Yvette Arellano and her Egyptian Fiance, Mohamed Abdelhamed, were introduced on season 9 of ’90 Day Fiance.’ Right from the get-go, the couple seemed to be heading toward a rocky road as they share completely different mindsets. Moreover, Mohamed’s religious views and beliefs also threatened to come in between them, making fans question if they are still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Yvette and Mohamed’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Interestingly, Mohamed and Yvette’s love for fitness brought them together as the Egyptian national was browsing social media when he came across Yvette’s profile. For Mohamed, it was love at first sight, and the two soon connected and built up a great friendship online. However, getting to know someone online wasn’t enough for the US national, and thus, she traveled to Egypt to spend a few days with her love. Although the couple has a significant age gap between them, they bonded really well during their time in Egypt and soon got engaged.

The relationship was picture perfect at the beginning, but things began souring once Mohamed came over to the United States on a K-1 visa. For starters, the age difference became pretty apparent as Mohamed did not share the same outlook on life as his fiancee. Moreover, he also appeared not to be independent, as he expected Yvette to cook and clean just like his mother did back home. However, with Yvette being a working woman and a mother of one, being so hands-on with her fiance was practically impossible, which did not sit well with Mohamed. He even seemed visibly upset and even struggled to get some food when Yvette went off to work, leaving him alone on his first day in the United States.

Surprisingly, Mohamed was quick to take to Yvette’s son and seemed to develop a close bond with him. However, once Yvette suggested he should stay at home and take care of her child, Mohamed mentioned that he felt more like a nanny than a fiance. However, the most significant issue arose from Yvette’s US upbringing and how it clashed with Mohamed’s principles. In one instance, he was surprised to find Yvette helping a maintenance man and claimed that in Islam, a woman isn’t supposed to be alone with a male stranger. Besides, he even had a problem with the way Yvette dressed and indicated that she was not allowed to wear revealing clothes. Naturally, Yvette hated losing her freedom and retaliated, leading to a massive altercation between the two.

Are Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed Still Together?

Ever since filming wrapped, both Mohamed and Yvette have been pretty private regarding their personal lives. They prefer to keep to themselves and haven’t revealed much on social media. However, considering the vast number of issues they faced as a couple and their problem in communicating clearly, it seems like the two have called it quits. Surprisingly, Yvette maintained a personal social media account, which now stands deleted, while Mohamed hasn’t shared anything about his ’90 Day Fiance’ partner on his account. They also have not been spotted interacting on social media and, from the looks of it, have gone their separate ways. Thus, even though we would love to be proved wrong, it seems like Mohamed and Yvette have parted and are currently living independent lives.

