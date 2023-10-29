Aria Bedmar Plays Narcisa in Sister Death. Here’s All We Know About Her.

Aria Bedmar is a Spanish actress who plays the role of the young and dedicated Sister Narcisa in Netflix’s ‘Sister Death,’ directed by Paco Plaza. The Spanish religious horror film deals with the supernatural in a thrilling way, providing viewers with screams, gore and a historical perspective of a religious setting. It takes sufficient time to explore Sister Narcisa’s character to highlight her origins and the events in her life that led to her eventually becoming Hermana Muerte or ‘Sister Death.’ But apart from holding the screen with her performance in this horror flick, there’s a lot more to the actor’s journey and career graph. If you’re curious to know about her background, let’s get right into it.

Aria Bedmar is From Spain

Aria Bedmar was born on December 1, 1994, in Almería, Spain, and from the very young age of eight, she knew she wanted to dabble in acting. Even in school, she used to take part in dramas and is still a seasoned theatre actress. Aria can sing, too, even if she hasn’t pursued it too much professionally. She is also a model and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree. She talks about her parents and especially her mother lovingly in interviews, even if she hasn’t shared many details about them on social media. She is also an author and released a book in 2022 titled ‘Mensis: Cambio De Mareas.’

She is very close to her mother, who is a housewife and has supported Aria’s relationship with her long-time partner. Aria has spoken about how there wasn’t enough LGBTQIA+ representation in popular culture while growing up, but she feels grateful that her family has been supportive, even if she has to hide her sexuality from her grandparents occasionally. She has discussed how her grandparents, too, became curious about her partner when they saw her starring as a closeted lesbian in a soap opera and felt that they might ease into accepting her way of life. She also has a brother she has shared pictures with on social media.

Aria Bedmar Found Acting Fame With Acacias 38

Aria Bedmar entered the world of films with a 2013 animated movie ‘Lejos,’ in which she was a voice actor. Apart from acting on the big screen, she has also acted in stage productions. Aria can speak Spanish and English and has dedicated fans across the world for her popular Spanish shows. Her most successful stint that made her famous worldwide is the series ‘Acacias 38,’ which is set in 1914, where she plays a closeted lesbian, Camino Pasamar, who went through a traumatic incident in her childhood and started finding her way ahead much later. The soap opera that aired from 2015-2021 explores her character’s relationship with an older woman, giving them the title of Maitino by their fans who ship the relationship of a same-sex couple set in the early 20th century.

Aria has discussed how her fans appreciate that this show airs on family time, making people more aware of same-sex relationships. She even shared in an interview that she feels a deep connection with the character in this series, not just because it shows a woman in love with another woman but also in its depiction of her nervousness and her struggles with anxiety. Apart from this popular soap opera, she has starred in many other TV series and movies like ‘The Cook of Castamar’, crime-drama miniseries ‘Muted,’ ‘Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War’ and ‘Heirs to the Land’.

Aria Bedmar Was Married to Kenzy Loevett

After coming out to her family at a young age, Aria Bedmar was in a relationship with her long-time partner Kenzy Loevett, the lead singer of Spanish rock-group Megara, for over a decade. While they started dating in 2009, the pair got married in 2019. During their relationship, Aria has gone on the record many times to describe her beautiful life with her dogs and her wife, who she loved very much. She has even shared the stage with Kenzy as a singer. She later announced their separation in August 2021 on social media. Since then, she is believed to be single and hasn’t shared any details of any substantial relationship.

Aria also said that she has been fortunate that the creators of her series ‘Acacias 38’ were willing to take experiences of her life and her suggestions to help direct the narrative of the series. She has also mentioned that she feels fortunate to have starred in the role of a lesbian set in that time period, since it has made the LGBTQIA+ community feel proud of the representation in a historical fictional show. She said, “I think that any actor, any actress, who really likes the world of acting and feels fulfilled with it can get to the same point. But I think it is not necessary to be part of the LGBT community to play a character like that.”

