Ashleigh Freckleton: Where is the Survivor Now?

Gregorian “Grieg” Bivolaru is a Romanian tantric yoga guru who has plenty of serious allegations against him, including kidnapping, human trafficking, rape, and other sexual crimes. One of the whistleblowers who opened up about his alleged misconduct was Ashleigh Freckleton, who spent a few months in one of Grieg’s yoga schools, Tara Yoga Centre. She also features in Apple TV’s ‘Twisted Yoga,’ wherein she opens up about her experiences with the yoga guru.

Ashleigh Freckleton Has Extensive Experience as a Speech Therapist

Ashleigh Freckleton is a La Trobe University alum, having graduated with a Bachelor of Health Sciences and a Master of Speech Pathology, specializing in Health Services, Allied Health, Health Sciences, and Speech Pathology. After gaining extensive experience as a Student Speech Pathologist, she entered the field professionally, assuming the role of Speech Pathologist (Grade 2) at Robinvale District Health Services in May 2016. A year later, in July, she joined Virgin Care Limited as a Speech and Language Therapist (Locum, Band 6).

Ashleigh began working at London North West Healthcare NHS Trust as a Specialist Speech and Language Therapist (Locum, Band 6) in October 2018 and remained there for about 6 months. In March 2019, she bagged the role of a Highly Specialist Speech and Language Therapist (Band 7 Locum) at West London NHS Trust and left the position in July of the same year. Since September 2019, Ashleigh has been working as a Speech Pathologist in the education sector in Victoria, Australia, putting her years of experience and academic qualifications to the best use. Interestingly, Ashleigh briefly ventured into reality TV as a contestant on season 9 of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ in 2021.

Ashleigh Freckleton is a Travel Enthusiast Leading a Fulfilling Life Surrounded by Her Loved Ones

Aside from her professional endeavors, Ashleigh Freckleton has also attained considerable personal growth. Gradually rebuilding her belief in herself, she has evolved into a much more confident individual by focusing on leading a balanced lifestyle. A significant portion of her personal development and emotional well-being has been made possible by the meaningful connections she shares with those who cherish her and whom she holds dear. Among all the parts she has assumed throughout her life, we believe the roles of an auntie and a dog mom are what Ashleigh treasures the most. In December 2019, she ecstatically introduced her furry baby, Gilbert, to the world. Ashleigh became an aunt in October 2020, with the birth of her brother Grant’s son, Ashton John Freckleton. She also has a niece whom she adores with all her heart.

On the personal front, it also seems like Ashleigh has been dating Felix Aisatullin at least since 2025. The two often share beautiful moments from their day-to-day deeds to travels on their respective social media accounts. Ashleigh possesses a deep passion for travel and never misses a chance to visit the iconic destinations or explore the hidden gems the world has to offer. During her trip to Morocco in 2019, she witnessed the marvelous sight of several goats on trees in Essaouira, followed by the striking indigo-blue-washed streets, stairs, and homes in Chefchaouen, as well as the epic sand dunes in the Sahara Desert.

In the same year, she took a trip to Budapest, Hungary and the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. She also bid adieu to Britain after two years in July 2019, only to reunite with her close-knit family in Australia. She is also an adrenaline junkie who often goes hiking to satisfy her adventurous spirit. She also went bungee jumping and skiing during her trip to Queenstown, New Zealand. In 2024, Ashleigh broke her social media hiatus to share snippets from her vacation in Switzerland. She is also an advocate against trauma and psychological abuse and proudly shares her story to spread awareness about the same. Since leaving behind the world of Tara Yoga Centre in 2018, Ashleigh Freckleton has turned her life around in more ways than one.

Read More: Kamiyah Mobley AKA Alexis Manigo: Where is the Kidnapping Survivor Now?