Ashley and Danny: Is the Temptation Island Duo Still Together?

Ashley Moore and Danny Spongberg’s connection in Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ was quite remarkable, and the audience soon started rooting for them. Ashley first entered the island with her boyfriend Grant, and they had been in a 1.5-year relationship. She wanted to ensure that he would stay loyal to her, but soon, revelations of infidelity came forward. This made her rethink their entire relationship, and in this turmoil, she finally realized that she deserved better. Danny was one of the singles present in the women’s villa to tempt the girls, but he was always there to offer his support, too. They slowly started to get closer to each other, shifting the attention of the fans to how their bond would pan out.

Ashley and Danny’s Connection Progressed Gradually During the Show

After facing massive heartbreak from Grant, Ashley knew she had had enough and declared she was officially single after the second bonfire. However, she found comfort in the company of her fellow co-stars, particularly one guy from her villa. Although she had chosen Logan Paulsen for her first date, her choice changed when the time for the next date approached. Slowly, she started to realize that her conversations with Danny felt different. They were effortless, genuine, and very emotionally fulfilling. He made her feel heard in a way she had never experienced before, leading her to choose him as her second date.

It was during this time that Ashley truly began to open up. Danny was not only patient but also understanding, and he gave her the reassurance and support she needed. He also refrained from trying to force a romantic connection on her. As their bond organically deepened, Ashley and Danny shared several meaningful moments together. However, she was still close to Logan and actually referred to the duo as her two boyfriends. The turning point in her journey came when she entered the Temptation Heaven – a private getaway with no cameras – with Danny.

Although the first time was a hoax, during the second time, they ended up sharing their first kiss. Slowly, their connection became more than just an attraction. From unfaltering conversations to little moments they shared at the villa to their memorable pottery date, they always laughed together and enjoyed each other’s company. When Ashley had to make a decision during the Final Bonfire, without any hesitation, she chose to leave the island with him. The TV star made it clear that she was not ready to say goodbye to him. Danny shared the sentiment and was excited to explore the possibilities ahead of them.

Ashley and Danny Have Kept the Status of Their Relationship Under Wraps

After Ashley and Danny’s emotional journey on the island, fans are eager to know if the couple has officially gotten together beyond the show. However, they decided to keep their relationship status private once the camera stopped rolling. As of writing, they have refrained from posting about each other on social media or revealing any detail, which has only fuelled speculations. From what it seems, this secrecy is their way of taking time to figure things out amongst themselves, away from the public eye, before they choose to be openly exclusive. Nevertheless, there are subtle signs that indicate the duo is still connected with one another. They continue to follow each other on Instagram, and Danny occasionally comments on her posts, hyping her up. We hope that panning out of their chemistry brings happiness and love into their lives.

Ashley and Danny Are Channeling Their Time Into Their Passions

After Ashley’s stint on the show, she resumed her profession as a Certified Public Accountant and an Entrepreneur. This highlighted her career growth and ability to handle multiple endeavors simultaneously. She purchased a house in September 2021 and was quite elated to share her excitement on social media. However, in 2022, the TV star moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with her best friend, Jenna Nikole, and expressed that it was her best decision ever. She also dived deep into yoga, attuning to her emotional, spiritual, and physical self. In October 2024, Ashley felt her calling to pursue yoga teacher training in Bali and spent one month on the serene beaches. She finally became an official Certified Yoga teacher in November. Describing her journey, she stated, “This trip has been nothing short of inspiring. I have a new perspective and appreciation for the life I am able to live.”

Ashley is also an avid traveler and never misses an opportunity to journey to exotic locations. It does not matter whether she is alone or with her girl gang. She always makes sure to click uncountable memories to remember her trips. From the last part of May to the beginning of June 2023, she was in Greece and experienced the location’s rich history with her ladies’ gang. Soon after, she visited Montecarlo and Cinque Terre in Italy. From there, she moved on to exploring the country of France and soaked in the beauty of both city life and nature side-by-side. Aside from her love for travel and yoga, she is also a bibliophile and often loses herself between the world of pages. In her personal life, she is very close to her mother, Tammy Moore, and always gets hyped up by the latter. Ashley has also continued to foster close bonds with her former co-stars, Tayler and Logan Paulsen.

Before becoming a TV personality, Danny was an accomplished athlete in high school and played baseball commendably. His dedication to sports continued beyond school, and in 2022, he and his team finally ended up winning the Region IX championship. It was organized by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), which further marked his position as a prominent and competitive athlete. Beyond sports, Danny has an unmatched passion for golfing. The 23-year-old often spends his time on the golf course and travels to different places to further play and refine his game. Professionally, he has built a career in Solar Sales and has been focusing his service on sustainable energy solutions. However, whether he has continued to work in this position is still under wraps. Apart from these, he also has a keen interest in skiing. In November 2024, Danny took a ski trip to Keystone, Colorado, and enjoyed the thrill of the slopes.

