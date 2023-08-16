At Home With the Furys Season 2: Renewal Possiblities Explored

Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys‘ focuses on the life of boxer Tyson Fury and his immediate family members, including his wife, Paris Fury, and their six children. We also get an insight into the life of John Fury and Tommy Fury, Tyson’s father and brother, respectively. Given the level of enthusiasm that the show has generated amount the audience, fans of the show from across the world are pretty eager to know if the show will have another installment. Luckily, we are here to share what we know about ‘At Home With the Furys’ season 2!

Will At Home With the Furys Season 2 Happen?

‘At Home With the Furys’ season 1 was released on August 16, 2023, on Netflix. The first installment of the show has nine episodes, each with a runtime of 28-42 minutes. This particular iteration of the series followed the Fury family after Tyson Fury announced his retirement in April 2022. While most of the events covered in the show are public knowledge, the viewers, especially boxing fans, have appreciated learning about the events from the boxer’s perspective.

As for the second season of ‘At Home With the Furys,’ Netflix has yet to share any official confirmation regarding a possible renewal of the show. However, about two weeks prior to the show’s public release, an insider revealed to The Sun that the second iteration of the show is apparently already in the works. “They’re so confident it will be a hit with audiences that they want more, and filming is due to start this autumn. Which will be great news for fans of Tyson, as well as those being introduced to the career and home life of the boxer for the first time,” the source claimed. “Netflix is sure the show will have everyone hooked and were quick to snap up the leading man up before his diary became too full.”

Despite this particular piece of information, Netflix itself has not given any official confirmation. The streaming giant is likely waiting to see if their hopes for the show are going to turn into reality or not. Depending upon the response from the viewers, it is likely that the platform will soon share whether or not the show will come back for another installment, especially if the talks of production continuing in the fall of 2023 are indeed true.

Should the Netflix series be indeed renewed for another season, there are many exciting events that will likely be covered in the show. One of the more exciting events the show might cover is the upcoming match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannoum, scheduled for October 28, 2023. Already parents to six kids, he and Paris are due to welcome another child in September 2023, another development that will almost definitely be explored in the show in case of a renewal. With Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague becoming parents on January 23, 2023, to their daughter Bambi, fans will likely also see how they handle being first-time parents. Additionally, their engagement which took place on July 23, 2023, likely means that the potential second season will be full of wedding preparations for this happy couple.

If Netflix does find that the first installment of the Tyson Fury show has met their expectations, then it is pretty likely that its renewal will be announced in the near future. Assuming that the insider information from The Sun is indeed accurate, then the production of the second iteration of the series will likely go on until the end of 2023 and might even take place at the start of 2024. If all these pieces of information indeed turn out to be true and the show is indeed renewed, we believe ‘At Home With the Furys’ season 2 will likely be released sometime in Q3 or Q4 of 2024.

