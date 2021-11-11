Atlanta Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’ is an FX original comedy-drama show known for its social awareness and the creator’s distinct and eccentric brand of humor. The ambitious and grounded series follows college dropout-turned-music manager Earnest “Earn” Marks as he teams up with promising rap artist Paper Boi. Together, they wrestle through the rap scene of the titular city. Following its original release in September 2016, the series spawned two seasons, with the anticipation of a third season skyrocketing among fans.

The series garnered critical acclaim and was showered with awards and accolades upon its release. Critics especially loved the cinematic production quality and the reflective tone of the series. However, following the promising finale of the sophomore season, fans have waited quite a while to catch the third installment on screen. If you are eager to know the release date and other updates about the upcoming third season of ‘Atlanta,’ let us reveal what we know.

Atlanta Season 3 Release Date

‘Atlanta’ season 2 premiered on March 1, 2018, on FX, with the season finale airing on May 10, 2018. The second season packs eleven episodes with runtimes ranging between 23 and 35 minutes per episode. Let us now get into the development of the third season.

FX renewed the show for a third season in June 2018. The season was slated for a 2019 release, but the co-stars had their plates full with other projects. While fans were waiting, they saw a silver lining as the series was greenlit for a fourth installment in August 2019. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic came upon us, delaying the production further.

FX president John Landgraf spilled in late 2020 that among the third and fourth seasons, one would be filming in Europe and the other one back in Atlanta. After much delay, filming resumed in London in April 2021, and the season wrapped production by August 2021. As production for the fourth season is already underway, we hope for a lesser delay between seasons. With that being said, ‘Atlanta’ season 3 will premiere sometime in early 2022.

Atlanta Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The show’s exhilarating ambiance primarily relies on the intense chemistry between its cast ensemble, and all of the core cast members are returning for the third haul. Donald Glover will reprise the role of Earn, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, who will don the garb of Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles. Also returning will be LaKeith Stanfield (Darius), and Zazie Beetz (Van), Khris Davis (Tracy), and Mia Atehortua (Lottie). Following the second season’s finale, we may also expect to see more of RJ Walker (Clark County) and Matthew Barnes (Lucas, Clark County’s manager).

Atlanta Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

The second season’s finale is confusing, bittersweet, and relevant, following the spirit of the show. Lottie’s teacher informs Van and Earn that she is a gifted student and should be moved to a private school to fulfill her potential. Van tells Earn about her decision to take Lottie to her mom’s. While packing the bag for their grand European tour, Alfred finds a gun and gives it to Earn.

Earn does not pay much attention as he keeps the gun in his backpack. As they arrive at the airport, Earn is reminded of the firearm, which he smoothly slips into Clark’s luggage. Alfred catches him in the act, but he is pretty chill about it. The gun ends up being in the custody of Lucas, and he takes the fall. Meanwhile, Tracy, who does not know about the European tour, knocks at the doors of Alfred.

The show is not just about a rapper finding his place in the industry – it is also a social commentary on class and race and an endearing portrayal of suburban Atlanta. The series is known to experiment with writing and veer off the course to create spontaneous magic. The third season will ostensibly pick up from the second season’s finale, taking the audiences to Europe. It is the first-ever international tour of Paper Boi, and there are bound to be some early hiccups.

The show will also possibly incorporate aspects of the post-pandemic world. The third season was initially structured as having eight parts, but thankfully, FX later announced two further episodes would be added to the package. The showrunners have also divulged that there will be more women’s stories going into the upcoming season. While we don’t know what they are suggesting, we know that the next season is going to be epic. If you don’t know that yet, check out the teaser below.

Read More: Best African-American Shows on Netflix