A recurring theme in the fourth season of ‘Attack on Titan’ has been Eren’s physical and mental transformation. We concur that his new look is a glow-up like no other, but episode 12 does a great job showing us exactly what lengths Eren is willing to go to in order to ensure his own success. So, what lies ahead for Gabi, Falco, Levi, Armin, Mikasa, and the others? Has Eren really forsaken his friends to pursue vengeance for his people? These are some questions that still remain unanswered. Hopefully, the next episode will shed some light on them. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 13 is slated to release on March 8, 2021, at 12:10 am JST on NHK General TV. In the States, you can ideally view it on March 7, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET on Hulu. The episode is titled ‘Children of the Forest.’

Where to Stream Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 13 Online?

You can stream the show on three major platforms— Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Apart from this, you can buy the episode on Amazon for $2.99 (or you can also purchase the whole season for $9.99).

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, we see Sasha’s family walk into a restaurant with Gabi and Falco by their side. But it seems as though something will go horribly wrong at dinner. After all, the Marleyan kids will seek help from Kaya, who is far less powerful than them. Plus, Pieck is now on Paradis Island. Maybe she, too, will join Hange, Gabi, and Falco, and a full-blown attack can be expected. Furthermore, we can deduce that the operation to rescue the Marleyan Warrior Candidates has been okayed and that the other Marleyan Titans will also show up there, leading to an epic showdown.

In episode 12, Eren also tasks the insurgents who support him with finding Zeke’s location. It is more than likely that Eren will learn about Zeke’s “hotel” in the forest and go there to meet his half-brother. However, since Levi is guarding the Beast Titan, it is possible that Eren and his captain will face off. It really seems as though anything can happen between them. Plus, if and when the Marleyan Titans make it to Paradis Island, then Eren’s life will be in danger.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

There is a growing sentiment in Paradis Island wherein people feel that Eren is the only one who can rescue them from their fates. Consequently, several members of the public protest against the military’s harsh actions. Yelena tells Commander Pyxis about a secret meeting between her and Eren wherein she basically encouraged him to go ahead and infiltrate Marley for the “sake” of Paradis Island. Onyankopon tells Hange that Yelena secured her position by silencing those that questioned her loyalty to Zeke and the group.

Mikasa and Armin visit the Premier; he does not let the two meet with Eren. The Scouts also determine that the military apparently plans to strip Eren of the Founding Titan and are in the process of finding a suitable replacement for him. However, just then, a bomb goes off, killing Premier Zachary. Eren also escapes from jail and goes to meet the insurgents who view him as their “savior.” He tells them to find Zeke’s location.

Commander Pyxis states that they will play into Eren’s hands and will use the information on Zeke as leverage. Pyxis adds that the plans for the Rumbling will continue sans hindrance. Kiyomi also offers Mikasa an out by asking her to accompany them to Hizuru. However, Mikasa declines the offer and decides to fight on the front lines. In the end, we see Sasha’s family, Gabi, and Falco at a restaurant. Pieck has also successfully infiltrated Paradis Island.

Read More: Anime Like Attack on Titan