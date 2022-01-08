Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1: Release Date/Time and Spoilers

‘Attack on Titan‘ is a military action anime that is based on Hajime Isayama’s award-winning Japanese manga. The show revolves around an isolated island surrounded by Walls Rose, Sina, and Maria to protect the inhabitants from monstrous humanoid creatures called titans. However, when one of them falls, a young boy named Eren Yeager loses his mother in the vicious attack that follows. Devastated by the brutality that he sees, he vows never to stop until he eradicates every single titan from the face of the Earth.

The action-packed drama that follows has got millions of viewers hooked on the series. With the debut episode of season 4, part 2, about to release, let’s have a look at what we can expect from the anime.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4, part 2 episode 1 titled ‘Judgment’ is all set to release on January 9, 2022, worldwide. In Japan, fans can watch the series at 12:05 am JST. However, the subtitled version of the series will have a 5-hour delayed premiere in the United States, and it will only be accessible for streaming at 12:45 pm PT / 2:45 pm CT. For fans in India, the anime will be released at 2:15 am IST (on January 10, 2022), while people in Britain and some other European countries can stream the episode at 8:45 pm GMT.

The anime is produced by MAPPA (‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘) with Yuuichirou Hayashi helming the directorial team and Tomohiro Kishi handling the character design. Jinshichi Yamaguchi serves as the chief animation director, while Kohta Yamamoto, along with Hiroyuki Sawano, has provided the music for the anime.

Where to Stream Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Online?

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 part 2 is accessible for streaming on Funimation’s official website. People with a subscription can watch the series here. The anime is also available on Crunchyroll. If you have a Hulu subscription, then you can rejoice as the anime is all set to release on the platform as well. You can watch the latest episode here.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In Attack on Titan season 4 part 1 finale, Yelena reveals Zeke’s plan of Eldian sterilization to ensure that the threat of titans is eradicated from the face of the Earth forever. Meanwhile, Zeke is rescued by a female titan who cuts open her womb and places him inside. Meanwhile, Pieck offers to join the Jaegerists by stating that she also believes that Marleyans should suffer the consequences for what they have done to the Eldian people.

Pieck offers to reveal the positions of her compatriots from the rooftop, but when Eren and others go there, Porco’s Jaw Titan emerges from below, and he narrowly survives. When Eren transforms into the Attack Titan, his position is revealed to the approaching Marleyan army as Reiner braces him for a one-on-one confrontation with his old enemy.

In season 4, part 2, episode 1, the Armored Titan and Attack on Titan will begin to fight each other while the Marleyan army begins to attack Paradis Island with Cart Titan and Jaw Titan. The violent surprise attack will lead to a lot of casualties, but we can expect Mikasa and Armin to be released from the prison soon to deal with the enemies. Meanwhile, fans can finally expect to learn Levi Ackerman’s fate, who got injured in the previous season.

