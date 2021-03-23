Netflix’s ‘Atypical’ is a coming-of-age dramedy that follows the life of Sam Gardner, a young man on the autism spectrum. After some advice from his therapist, Sam becomes keen on entering the dating pool. Through this endeavor, Sam learns the many social clues and nuances of connecting with people that help him make new friends and become closer with his family. Created by Robia Rashid, the show first premiered on August 11, 2017.

Over the course of three seasons, the show has increasingly focused on other members of the Gardner family, who have quickly become one of the most adorable families in the world of television. While there has been some debate about the depiction of autism, all three seasons of the show have received generally positive reviews. In case you’re wondering about the fourth season, here’s everything you need to know!

Atypical Season 4 Release Date

‘Atypical’ season 3 released in its entirety on Netflix on November 1, 2019. The third season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 26–38 minutes each. The series was officially renewed by Netflix on February 24, 2020, for the fourth season, which will also be the show’s final season. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter handle, which shared a small clip taking a look back at the road so far along with it.

However, the streaming giant is yet to announce a release date for season 4. Production was slated to commence in the summer of 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal photography on season 4 reportedly began on January 13, 2021. An Instagram post from the show’s Executive Producer Mary Rolich suggests that filming on the final season was half-way through by the end of February 2021.

The show’s creator Robia Rashid is known to share production details on social media after the filming is complete, so we can expect to see some update on the highly anticipated final season soon. As for a release date, given that the previous three seasons dropped in August, September, and November, we expect ‘Atypical’ season 4 to drop sometime in Fall 2021.

Atypical Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast is expected to return for the final season. It includes Keir Gilchrist as the lovable and goofy young man, Sam Gardner; Brigette Lundy-Paine as Sam’s headstrong younger sister, Casey Gardner; Michael Rapaport as Casey and Sam’s father, Doug Gardner; and Jennifer Jason Leigh as the caring and protective matriarch of the Gardner family, Elsa Gardner.

Other recurring cast members who will most likely return are Nik Dodani as Zahid Raja, Jenna Boyd as Paige Hardaway, Amy Okuda as Julia Sasaki, Graham Rogers as Evan Chapin, and Fivel Stewart as Izzie. Considering this is the final season, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few familiar faces show up again as guest stars to bid farewell. These may include Christina Offley, who essays the role of Sharice, Kimia Behpoornia, and Tal Anderson as Abby and Sid, Sam’s friends and fan-favorite characters from season 3.

Atypical Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 of ‘Atypical!’ brings about huge changes for all the Gardner family members. In the end, Sam decides to move into an apartment with Zahid signaling a big leap for the penguin-loving teenager into adulthood. Izzie’s relationship with Casey gets complicated when Casey decides to join UCLA. Lastly, Dough and Elsa work through their issues and fixed their relationship ending the season on a somewhat happy note.

The fourth and final season will undoubtedly have the biggest challenge of wrapping up Sam’s arc. Over three seasons, the teenager has been wary of significant changes, taking baby steps towards adulthood. Season 4 promises to complete his journey into adulthood as he starts building a life for himself. Sam will likely continue to work at the tech store and focus on his art, but it remains to be seen if the show gives Sam a new love interest and whether he forms a lasting relationship with her.

Casey will definitely face many challenges of her own as she has her heart set on a move to California. Her relationship with Izzie will be put on the line as a result of this, but given the two commit themselves to each other at the back end of season 3, we expect them to fight for their relationship. Casey will also have to deal with the pressure of the hard work required to get into UCLA, further complicating her relationship with Izzie. We expect the sassy teen to achieve her goal of getting admitted to UCLA but whether she loses Izzie in the process is the biggest talking point.

In the final season, Sam and Casey’s parents Dough and Elsa will slowly but surely try to rebuild their relationship. However, we can’t help but wonder if some secrets are hiding in the closet that might derail this process. Lastly, but most importantly, we expect the final season to deliver plenty of its signature emotional hugs and tear-jerking moments.

