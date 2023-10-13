Awareness 2: Sequel Possibilities Explored

Amazon Prime’s ‘Awareness’ is a unique and compelling yet grounded science-fiction thriller movie that mildly resembles a superhero story. Directed by Daniel Benmayor, the Spanish-language film tells the story of Ian, a teenager living an isolated and poverty-driven life with his father, Vicente. However, when Ian’s psychic powers land him in a deadly conflict between two warring factions, he is forced to confront his past and discover the truth about his powers. Assuming you enjoyed the film’s mind and reality-bending narrative that puts an innovative spin on psychic powers and gunfights, you must wonder if Ian’s story will continue in a second installment. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the possibilities of ‘Awareness 2.’

Will Awareness 2 Happen?

‘Awareness’ was released digitally on October 11, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The film has a running time of 112 minutes and held its world premiere on 16 March 2023 at the 26th Málaga Film Festival. Upon its debut on the streaming service, it received generally mixed reviews from critics. Critics praised the concept and action sequences but criticized its reliance on tropes and lack of emotional depth to supplement the over-the-top action and plot twists.

The film follows Ian, a teenager with psychic abilities who finds himself at the center of a grave conspiracy. The film ends with Ian not choosing a side in the fight between the Agency and the Awareness. However, the final scene implies Dr. Adriana of the Agency, posing as an ally to Ian, is also a perceiver, setting up events of a possible second installment. Presently, neither the creative team nor the makers have indicated a sequel being in the works. The lack of a post-credits scene also suggests there are no immediate plans for a follow-up.

It is still early days since the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming service will likely take some time to assess its performance before greenlighting a second installment. Therefore, if the first part proves to be a hit with the audience and exceeds the streaming service’s viewership expectations, a sequel could be announced in the coming months. Assuming a sequel materializes, it will take the creative team considerable time to pen the screenplay and complete production. Hence, a prospective ‘Awareness 2’ could be released in Q4 of 2025 at the earliest.

‘Awareness’ stars Carlos Scholz (‘Boundless’), María Pedraza (‘Elite‘), Pedro Alonso (‘Money Heist‘), Lela Loren (‘American Gods‘), and Óscar Jaenada (‘Luis Miguel: The Series‘) in the lead roles of Ian, Esther, Vicente, Dr. Adriana, and the Perceptor. Scholz, Pedraza, and Loren are likely to reprise their roles for the prospective second installment. However, given their characters’ demise in the first installment, Alonso and Jaenada are unlikely to reprise their roles. Fresh faces are also likely to join the cast for the sequel.

In ‘Awareness,’ Ian learns how he was kidnapped as a child after his mother urged Vicente to protect her son and keep him away from the conflict between the Agency and the Awareness. However, Ian is drawn into the conflict as his blood possesses the formula to recreate the perceivers, which is valuable to both factions. Ultimately, Ian kills his biological father and refuses to share the formula with the Agency despite becoming allies. ‘Awareness 2’ will likely follow Ian and Esther as the former searches for self-identity after losing his adoptive father, Vicente. On the other hand, Adriana and the Agency will attempt to find Ian and seize the formula, starting another dangerous conflict.

