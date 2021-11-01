B Positive Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘B Positive’ season 2 starts off with Gina acknowledging a new chapter in her life. She now owns a retirement home and has successfully moved out of Drew’s house, where she stayed for the most part of the year. Drew is interested in assisting her at the facility as both of them strive to become people with purpose. The significant events of the episode are highlighted in the recap section. Now, here is a short update for episode 4 airing next week!

B Positive Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘B Positive’ season 2 episode 4 will release on November 4, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on CBS. The episodes in the second installment arrive weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Watch B Positive Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

The best way to watch ‘B Positive’ season 2 episode 4 is tuning into your television screens on CBS, at the date and time specified above. In case you miss the television screening, you can catch it on CBS’ official website or the streaming platform Paramount+. Other ways to watch the upcoming episode are YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. You can also watch the show on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

B Positive Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Gina’s new life will present new opportunities as well as obstacles in the fourth episode titled ‘Baseball, Walkers and Wine.’ In the upcoming episode, Gina will devise a plan to help a resident named Meredith in her retirement home. The old woman lives with her husband, whose presence would smother her every once in a while. To catch a break from her overprotective partner, she might turn to Gina. Meanwhile, Drew will consider confessing his feelings for Gina. The promo for the upcoming episode might prepare you for future developments!

B Positive Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 of ‘B Positive’ season 2, titled ‘Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show,’ essays new beginnings for Gina, who moves out of Drew’s house, a place where she spent almost a year. Apart from that, it is her first day as the new owner of the Valley Hills retirement home. Gina asks Drew to set up a plan with Harry, a retiree whose wife’s days are numbered. It is to be noted that Drew’s relationship with Gina has strengthened over time. Despite being on a lonesome journey of self-discovery, he wants to stand by Gina at all costs.

Gina’s path would take a similar turn as she still is in the initial phases of the big transformation she is about to undertake. Beyond Drew and Gina’s search for purpose and meaning, the episode also highlights the residents of the retirement home, including a former professor suffering from memory loss, an ex NYPD cop who was also a 9/11 first responder, and an old lady struggling to come to terms with the loss of her youth. Apart from that, Drew’s ex-wife Julia and dialysis patients Jerry and Eli are also introduced to the viewers. The episode ends after brief introductions to all the characters pivotal to the current arc.

