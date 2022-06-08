Baby Fever Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Nikolaj Feifer and Amalie Næsby Fick teamed up to create the Danish-original medical drama series ‘Baby Fever’ (‘Skruk’) based on a quirky and mind-boggling premise. The story follows Nana, a fertility doctor who inseminates herself with some sperm. After the break-in into the sperm bank of the hospital, Nana tries to keep calm and live in a state of denial. The story veers further off the cliff with Nana eying past boyfriends and prospects together. While convoluted and intricate, the Netflix original series collected praise owing to its witty script and eccentric characters. After watching the first season’s optimistic finale, you must wonder if a second installment is underway. In that case, allow us to spill all the beans.

Baby Fever Season 2 Release Date

‘Baby Fever’ season 1 premiered on June 8, 2022, globally on Netflix. The first season packs six episodes with runtimes ranging from 27 to 33 minutes. Let us now get to the prospects of a sophomore season.

The official network has not divulged anything about a prospective second season. Usually, Netflix takes two to three months to see the viewership engagement. With a bittersweet ambiance and a quirky premise, the series packs enough to entice the audience, both in and outside Denmark. Following the ending, several story arcs remain open for further exploration. Therefore, the second season is indeed a possibility for the Scandinavian medical drama. If Netflix renews the series by fall 2022, we expect ‘Baby Fever’ season 2 to premiere sometime in summer 2024.

Baby Fever Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

If the show returns with another season, almost all central cast members will potentially revive their roles. In all likelihood, Josephine Park will embody the character of Nana, alongside Olivia Joof Lewerissa as Simone. Among other prominent faces, we may see Charlotte Munck (Helle), Mikael Birkkjær (Niels-Anders), Tammi Øst (Lise Lacour, Nana’s mother), Lui Bernburg (Bastian), Thomas Levin (Jannick), and Morten Jørgensen (Carsten). There may be more fresh faces, but we can’t veer further without an official announcement.

Baby Fever Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

At the end of the first season, the entropy of the situation rises to an extreme, unfolding a butterfly effect. In the end, Simone has to let go of her job for Nana’s “break-in.” However, shortly after the shock, Simone realizes that it was Nana who stole the sperm from the bank. Simone discovers a tube with M. Dahl written on it, which can only indicate one person. In the meantime, Mathias, Nana’s ex-boyfriend, meets her for one last time before departing for Guatemala. Nana spills to Helle that it is her mistake, while she realizes that she has lost the most valuable companion in her life in the ruckus. After reconciliation with her mother, Nana heads to Simone’s place, asking for an apology.

The possible second season may progress the story from the aftermath of the first, maybe even containing a time leap. The narrative may pick up from the birth of Nana’s child, as you know that she decides to keep the child. Chronicling a character like Nana with the burden of childbirth would also be quite exciting. We shall also see whether Simone gets the job back, as Nana abruptly promises Simone that she has the job. We shall see whether Nana decides to head back to the hospital after taking the blame for the fallout in the media and leaving the premises. After the maternity leave, Nana will possibly have to return to work per the request of her patients and co-workers. Meanwhile, we hope that Nana finds a direction in life in the potential second season.

