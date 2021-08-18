In the season 7 premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ host David Spade welcomed 23 contestants ready to keep their tragic romantic pasts behind and look for love in a picturesque villa housing eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. So who wouldn’t expect a bit of romance and attraction right on the very first day? Even Joe Amabile (still seemingly hung up on his feelings for ex-girlfriend Kendall Long) found a connection within hours of his entry. You will find the summary of the premiere episode at the bottom. Now, let’s find out what ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 2 might reveal!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 2 will air on August 23, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show will release new two-hour-long episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays every week.

Where to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 2 Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 2 is on ABC through a cable subscription at the aforementioned time. However, if you favor an online platform instead, you can use your same cable ID and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as it airs, or select “Live TV” on the ABC app.

If you want to view the same somewhere else, you also have the option of Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. After release, you can also check if the episodes of season 7 are available to watch on-demand through rent or purchase on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers

The seventh season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has already created history by recording the most number of first-day kisses shared on set. So the contestants are already in the groove, especially Tahzjuan and Tre, who were awkwardly introduced by Tre’s uncle, who she had previously been on a date with. In the second episode, we might witness more jaw-dropping moments, including Kendall Long’s entry that is set to baffle Joe.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, David Spade has replaced Chris Harrison, and the beach is now filled with 23 contestants ready to try their luck in dating. One of them, Joe Amabile, was unsure about returning this season because he still hasn’t moved on from Kendall Long, who had become his girlfriend after their intense romance back in season 5. However, the former pair ended their relationship in January 2020, after dating each other for at least a year.

Joe’s sadness was noticed by Wells Adams, who then told him to keep his heart open. Sure enough, Serena Pitt became Joe’s confidante, and they later ended up kissing. Abigail Heringer received the first date card, and she chose Noah Erb. At dinner, she revealed that she is slow when it comes to moving ahead in relationships, and men do not appreciate this side of her. Noah mentioned that her approach is not very practical if she plans to survive the show.

Meanwhile, you must remember Tahzjuan Hawkins for the way she had left the show complaining about the heat back in season 6, but this time, she is here to stay. Her first pick was Tre Cooper, who she claimed to know through his uncle. Tahzjuan and Tre’s uncle had met on a dating app and ended up kissing on their first date. Considering that, Tre and Tahjzuan were initially reluctant to give in to their attraction for each other, but during a conversation, Tahzjuan said she wants someone who is not afraid to claim what they want. So, Tre finally kissed her!

