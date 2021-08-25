In the third episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, Demi fell apart after being rejected by Brendan, who others speculated has been waiting for his alleged ex-girlfriend Pieper. Natasha threw herself into the drama resolving to win his affection. Curious about the latest episode? You’ll find a recap at the bottom. Now, you can check out the details for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 4 here!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 4 will air on August 30, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show releases new two-hour-long episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays every week.

Where to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 4 Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 4 is on ABC through a cable subscription at the aforementioned time. However, if you favor an online platform instead, you can use your same cable ID and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as it airs, or select “Live TV” on the ABC app.

If you want to view the same somewhere else, you also have the option of Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. After release, you can also check if the episodes of season 7 are available to watch on-demand through rent or purchase on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 will throw some sauce into the mix as fresh faces will walk into Paradise land. This might pose a challenge for the already existing connections who were recently paired up in the rose ceremony. Moreover, it is assumed that the first entry will be a new guest host, Lance Bass, followed by more men searching for love. This will hugely affect the social and romantic landscape of the game!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, Demi was on her wit’s end. Using her date card, she asked Brendan out. They went out on a fun date that involved jetskiing and kissing, but he suggested keeping their options open. The other contestants were convinced that he was waiting for his alleged ex-girlfriend Pieper’s entry into the show. When Demi confronted Brendan about it, he denied having feelings for Pieper. Natasha was also disturbed at the ongoing rumors about Brendan, who kept on dismissing them.

Brendan claimed to have the “strongest connection” with Natasha based on the conversations they’ve had. Jessenia and Ivan opened up a discussion about racism and the problems they have faced due to it. By the end of the episode, it was evident that they are hopelessly into each other. Elsewhere, Tammy Ly was keen on exposing contestants who were solely hungry for publicity. One such person is Victoria, who plans to be on a reality show with her country singer boyfriend back home in Nashville.

However, Victoria walked out a few minutes later, saying that she already has what she is looking for back home. The final couples at the rose ceremony were Ivan/Jessenia, Noah/Abigail, Joe/Serena P, Connor/Maurissa, Tre/Tahzjuan, Karl/Deandra, Brendan/Natasha, Aaron/Tammy, Kenny/Mari, and James/Demi. Kelsey was sent home after a failed attempt at securing James’ rose. Likewise, Serena C. couldn’t get Aaron’s rose, and Victoria L. was unable to impress Tre.

