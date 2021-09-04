In the fifth episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, we saw the drama between Karl, Deandra, and Chasen got all the more interesting. Tahzjuan and Tré made some unexpected decisions while new arrivals stirred the pot. If you want to refresh your memory of what happened in episode 5, our recap section will help you do just that. Now, let us share with you all that you need to know before episode 6 of the current season lands!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 6 will air on September 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show typically releases new two-hour-long episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays every week. However, it seems that following the seventh episode, the show is set to fall into a weekly release pattern as new episodes will arrive only on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 6 is by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned date and time. However, if you favor an online platform instead, you can use the same cable ID and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as it airs. Additionally, you can select “Live TV” on the ABC app. If you wish to watch the episode on other platforms, your options are Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, and Fubo TV. You can also view the latest episodes by renting or purchasing them on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, Kendall and Joe might have one of their biggest confrontations to date. The show has been building on the idea that Kendall has not moved on. In fact, in the fifth episode, we saw her interrupt a meaningful conversation Joe was having with Serena. However, Joe is certain that his dynamic with Serena is unbreakable. Therefore, Kendall’s chances look slim at this point. At the same time, Kenny will also find himself sandwiched between Tia and Demi. On top of that, Mari is still attached to Kenny, which is bound to complicate the situation further in the upcoming episode.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, Aaron felt betrayed after Tammy went to Thomas and snuggled up to him. Tammy was in tears, but Thomas had her back. The sight of them together disturbed Aaron even more. Chasen wanted to seal his relationship with Deandra, but Karl also had his eyes on her. Although Deandra had rejected Karl, she was still unsure about Chasen and was scared of getting hurt. Meanwhile, Tré told Tahzjuan that they’re not compatible with each other and eliminated himself from the series. Although she agreed with Tré’s point of view, disappointment was inevitable. Later, Tahzjuan also decided to leave the show.

At the Rose Ceremony, Connor B., Chasen, and Karl got eliminated. Tia was thrilled to have a date card again as both Kenny and James were looking forward to bonding with her. However, Tia was into Thomas, which made Tammy jealous. Meanwhile, Demi was envious of Tia for approaching Kenny. On Tia’s date with Kenny, she asked him if he had ever been to the “boom boom room” with Demi, to which he said “Yes.” Tia immediately realized how furious Demi would be in case he left her.

Abigail was tired of trying to gain Noah’s attention despite his reassurances that she had nothing to worry about. Just as Joe was talking to Serena about being the strongest couple of the season, Kendall made an entrance. While Kendall seemed to have lingering feelings for Joe, it looks like the latter is not on the same page. In the fifth episode, Lance Bass announced his departure. But before his exit, the celebrity guest host welcomed a new contestant, Becca Kufrin, who you might remember from the fourteenth season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

