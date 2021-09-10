In the seventh episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, Mari pulled Kenny aside for a chat hoping to win him back. Chris was elated to see Alana, which ultimately pissed Jessenia off. Natasha faced a similar situation after her fallout with Brendan. For detailed information on the latest episode, you can read the recap. As we await the eighth episode, here is all that we know about it!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 8 will air on September 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show typically releases new two-hour-long episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays every week. Following the seventh episode, new episodes have been slated to release on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 8 is by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned date and time. However, if you favor an online platform instead, you can use the same cable ID and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as it airs. Additionally, you can select “Live TV” on the ABC app.

If you wish to watch the episode on other platforms, your options are Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and Fubo TV. You can also view the latest episodes by renting or purchasing them on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, and Vudu.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode, Kendall might leave the show now that Joe and Serena are going strong. Jessenia will try her best to stay in the game. However, for that, she needs to find a connection soon. It will also be interesting to see what Pieper and Brendan have planned for the rest of the season. In the upcoming episode, we might also finally witness a rose ceremony that was absent in episode 7.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, Tituss Burgess showed up as the next host who announced that a few contestants would be invited to a VIP party later. Mari couldn’t handle the fact that Kenny and Demi were planning to go without her. Upon Alana’s arrival, Chris kissed her, and Jessenia was awfully overwhelmed. Maurissa also felt utter distress because of Riley while Mari tried to win Kenny over. He revealed that he feels something different about her. They realized that they wanted to be together.

Seeing that, Demi immediately went off the rails threatening to burn the beach down. Chris was sad and confused after his last encounter with Alana but felt better when she asked him out. Jessenia’s last words to him before he switched partners were harsh and confrontational. Joe shared that Chris might just be looking for publicity as James and Jessenia listened intently. Becca’s entry didn’t amount to much because her potential match Aaron walked away for a date with Chelsea. Becca was scared to approach Thomas thinking it might affect her friendship with Tammy, who later claimed to be okay with it.

However, Tammy’s tears implied just the opposite. Riley, Joe, Ivan, Maurissa, and Jessenia ganged up on Chris, asking him to leave the show. He later walked off along with Alana, although they went separately. Natasha was disappointed for not receiving a similar kind of support after what happened with her and Brendan. Kendall burst into tears after watching Joe and Serena kiss. He even told her that he is falling in love with her. Lil Jon walked in as the next celebrity guest host.

Read More: Why Did Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Break Up?