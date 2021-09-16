Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 9: What to Expect?

In the eighth episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, Natasha was stubborn about making Brendan pay for the emotional discomfort he has caused her. Demi was displeased to see Kenny making out with Mari while Kendall was hurt at the sight of her ex-boyfriend with another girl. For more details, you can follow our comprehensive recap at the bottom. To know what the ninth episode could reveal, here’s everything we have gathered about it!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 9 will air on September 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show typically releases new two-hour-long episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays every week. Following the seventh episode, new episodes have been slated to release only on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 9 Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 9 is by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned date and time. However, if you favor an online platform instead, you can use the same cable ID and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as and when it airs. Additionally, you can select the “Live TV” option on the ABC app.

If you wish to watch the episode on other platforms, your options are Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and Fubo TV. You can also view the latest episodes by renting or purchasing them on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, and Vudu.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers

The ninth episode might give us a proper glimpse into Kendall’s current state of mind. It does not look like she would stay because of how harrowing her journey has been ever since she witnessed Joe and Serena getting closer. As of now, she does not have a strong connection with anyone except Ivan, who is more of a platonic friend. Moreover, the set of the show will be afflicted by a tropical storm that might compel everyone to leave the show temporarily. This might affect the pace of the game and perhaps give them more time to reevaluate their choices!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode, the women predicted a five-person exit. Natasha regretted spending all her time with Brendan, who had astonishingly gotten away after breaking her heart. Therefore, at the cocktail party, she opened up about her scarring experience with Brendan, the source of her misery, who has been hiding his relationship with Pieper. Joe and a group of women took charge of the situation and confronted the couple.

Brendan just said they had dinner a few times prior to the show, while Pieper admitted that she is participating just to spend time with Brendan. Guilty of conceiving a set-up, the couple was forced to leave the show. Elsewhere, Thomas was sure about his feelings for Becca, but Tammy was not ready to hear that. As a result, she walked away in tears. At the rose ceremony, Wills gave his extra rose to Natasha, who almost found a genuine connection with Dr. Joe, a new entry until it was revealed that he is friends with Brendan.

On the other hand, Demi was astonished to see Kenny kissing Mari in front of her. Four women, namely Demi, Tammy, Deandra, and Jessenia, went home, after which Lil Jon was welcomed on the island as the new host. James was disheartened after seeing his partner Tia leave with new entry Blake. Serena confessed to Joe about her growing feelings for him as they huddled up in their little romantic bubble at the beach. Kendall couldn’t believe her eyes!

