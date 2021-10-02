Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

In the tenth episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7, Ivan and Aaron argued over Chelsea, who was being pursued by both the men. There were two new entries adding flavor to the lives of the existing contestants. Apart from that, Mari and Kenny tried to fix the problems in their relationship. To know if they succeeded, check out the recap at the bottom. Before the season finale airs, let’s take a look at the release date and everything we can expect from it!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Finale Release Date

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 11 will air on October 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The seventh season will air its three-hour finale next week, so you can tune in to the network and watch it live on Tuesday.

Where to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Finale Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 11 is by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned date and time. However, if you favor an online platform instead, you can use the same cable ID and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the season 7 finale as and when it airs. Additionally, you can select the “Live TV” option on the ABC app.

If you wish to watch the episode on other platforms, you can do so on Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. You can also view the episodes or entire seasons of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ by renting or purchasing them on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, and Vudu.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Finale Spoilers

In the final episode of season 7, Chelsea will be devastated after realizing that her partner has kissed someone else. Aaron will have to choose between her and his newfound connection, Tia, who, at this point, wants a partner to stay in the game. Noah and Abigail might also decide to leave the show now that they are broken up. As far as the couples are concerned, Maurissa and Riley’s connection seems strong, so it won’t be a surprise if they end up getting engaged in the season finale!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 10 Recap

The penultimate episode of season 7 kicked off with Ivan and Aaron’s fight. The latter accused Ivan of lying to him about not wanting to steal a rose. Ivan was also interested in Aaron’s partner Chelsea and falsely claimed that she was trying to talk to him. Before the rose ceremony, Ivan told Wells that he was trying to forge a connection with Alexa, who had not yet joined the show. However, that didn’t work out as Ivan took a departure even before he found the chance to receive any rose.

At the rose ceremony, Blake, Dr. Joe, and Demar got eliminated. The next day Anna entered the show and went on a date with James. Tia insisted that he spends time with other people but would feel threatened if her connection with him was at stake. The second person to arrive was Mykenna, whose only option was dating Ed. Although she was not interested at first, Ed eventually grew on her, which was disappointing for Natasha.

Elsewhere, Mari and Kenny participated in a spiritual cleansing ceremony that could benefit their relationship. Towards the end of the episode, the cast attended an 80s-themed Paradise Prom. Tia was sad about being partnerless, but Aaron gave her company, and the two even kissed later. The episode ended with Noah and Abigail breaking up because of the lack of understanding between them.

