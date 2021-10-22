Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 4: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside’ is a fantasy anime that is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Zappon and illustrated by Yasumo. The show centers upon a fantasy world where a young girl is battling the demon lord with the assistance and the Divine Protection of the hero. Her brother Red who has fought in the initial party of the hero fails to keep up with the struggle and is kicked out by his companions.

Devastated by the incident, he decided to move to the countryside to lead a peaceful life away from conflict. Unfortunately, hiding his true identity is not as easy as he believes. The anime first premiered on October 6, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 4 Release Date

‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’ episode 4 is all set to premiere in Japan on October 27, 2021. It will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, KBS Kyoto, and SUN at various times. Studio Flad and Wolfsbane have collaborated to develop the series with Makoto Hoshino helming the directorial team and Megumi Shimizu leading the writing staff.

Yukari Hashimoto has composed the series’ music while Ruriko Watanabe handled the character design. The opening theme track, “Iki o Sū Koko de Sū Ikiteku,” was performed by Yui Nishio, and the ending theme track, “All the Same.” was sung by JYOCHO.

Where to Watch Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 1 Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’ season 1 for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can watch the show in Original Japanese audio and English subtitles here. The slice of life anime is also available on Wakanim (Scandinavia) and Animelab (Australia and New Zealand).

Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Red goes to the market with Rit to purchase a bed because his new roommate has trouble sleeping at night. The protagonist reveals that the Almighty Demis grant everyone a Divine Blessing, and that has nothing to do with one’s lineage of education. If one ends up with a weaker blessing, the only way to level up is by killing someone with better abilities which is why the fantasy world that Red inhabits is violent and primitive. Accompanied by Rit, he later visits the Zoltan council to get his painkiller approved.

However, he is initially turned back because of a crisis in the region caused by a black marketeer. When the duo later returns to their apothecary, Rit argues that he has to create something that the customers will want to buy at all costs. Red comes up with the idea of a nutritional supplement that can help people with cold, fever, and exhaustion. His remedy immediately begins a huge hit, and they end up giving away all the delicious nutritional cookies for free the following day.

Meanwhile, the Hero’s Party struggling with supply issues, began to realize the importance of their former ally Gideon. Red’s sister gives them an order to look out for her brother as soon as possible. In episode 4, Red’s nutritional supplement will make him huge profits, and the protagonist will consider trying some other eccentric ideas as well. Meanwhile, the Hero’s Party will begin looking for him and will stumble upon a clue that will eventually lead them to Gideon.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime