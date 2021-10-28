Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 5: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Zappon and illustrated by Yasumo, ‘Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside’ is a fantasy slice of life anime. The show follows Red, a member of the Hero’s party who fights alongside his allies against the Demon Lord’s forces. However, when his companions decide to kick him out by calling him incompetent, the protagonist cannot tolerate the insult and decides to move to the countryside.

Red starts an apothecary shop in the town of Zoltan but hiding his real identity is not as easy as it may seem. The anime was first released on October 6, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 5 Release Date

‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’ episode 5 is scheduled to release in Japan on November 3, 2021. It will air at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, KBS Kyoto, and SUN. The series is developed by the collaborative efforts of Studio Flad and Wolfsbane, with Makoto Hoshino helming the directorial team and Megumi Shimizu overseeing the scripts.

Ruriko Watanabe has designed the characters while Yukari Hashimoto has composed the series’ music. Yui Nishio sang the opening theme track, “Iki o Sū Koko de Sū Ikiteku,” and JYOCHO performed the ending theme track, “All the Same.”

Where to Watch Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 1 Online?

‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’ season 1 is accessible for streaming on Funimation outside Asia. In Scandinavian countries, the slice of life anime is accessible on Wakanim, while fans from New Zealand and Australia can watch it on Animelab.

Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Red looks back at his life and wonders how things have changed in such a short time and now is living with Rit, one of the most skilled adventurers of Zoltan, in his apothecary shop. When his new roommate asks Red’s permission to get honey-based liquor called Mead, the protagonist allows her, clueless that he would get in trouble with an old acquaintance soon.

While Rit is not at the shop, Albert visits Red curious to learn if he killed the owlbear sometime ago when they were hunting together. Although Red denies it, the B-level adventurer is convinced that he was the one who delivered the fatal blow. When Albert asks the protagonist to join the party again and tries to test him, Rit arrives at the wrong time and believes that he is trying to intimidate Red. She wastes no time in taking the situation under her control and asks the adventurer to leave.

Red later visits an old sauna to relax, where he learns that it is facing competition from one that is built by the nobles. The protagonist makes a relaxing herb mixture that can be used in the shop to attract more customers and manages to save the small sauna from going out of business. Meanwhile, Gideon’s party is struggling without him as he would usually take care of the non-combat matters, but in his absence, everything is falling apart. In episode 5, Rit and Red will plan to make a few changes to their home/apothecary shop. The former party members of the protagonist will become more desperate to get him back in the team.

