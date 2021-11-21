Baptiste Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Baptiste’ is a British thriller drama series that revolves around the titular detective Julien Baptiste. The character first originated in the anthology drama series ‘The Missing,’ created by brothers Harry Williams and Jack Williams, who are also responsible for this psychological drama. In this mystery series, Baptiste believes that he is no longer who he used to be after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor. But when crime cases come his way, he ends up getting in on the action.

Originally premiered on February 17, 2019, on BBC One, the show began airing in the USA on April 12, 2020, on PBS. Despite the slow start, the series has been widely appreciated in the critics’ circles, especially for its well-thought-out narrative. The show’s second season gained even more attention, owing to Tchéky Karyo and Fiona Shaw’s hard-hitting performances as Julien Baptiste and Emma Chambers, respectively. Naturally, fan interest is at its peak as the second edition draws to a close, and one can’t help but wonder if there will be a season 3. Well, if that’s what you’ve got on your mind, you might find it helpful to know what we have learned!

Baptiste Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Baptiste’ season 2 landed on October 17, 2021, on PBS, with the season wrapping up on November 21, 2021. Before it debuted in the USA, the second season aired in the UK from July 18, 2021, to August 22, 2021, on BBC One. The show’s second installment has six episodes that run for about an hour each.

As for the show’s third installment, we have some news. Unfortunately, season 2 is the show’s swan song. In July 2021, series co-creator Harry Williams stated, “When we finished Baptiste series one, we had an idea for a trilogy and it was all great and very exciting. And then we thought about it and what we didn’t ever want to do was somehow see him [Julien Baptiste] become another police officer.”

Therefore, despite a season 3 initially being on the cards, the makers of ‘Baptiste’ decided that it was best “to tell a great story” for the characters rather than resorting to a “formula.” Harry added, “It’s about doing the right thing for the character and not going ‘Hey, we’ll be back next year with more crazy adventures.’ It’s something great, that we all love and we’re proud of.” With that being said, it is unlikely that ‘Baptiste’ season 3 will get made.

In an interview with Hello Magazine in July 2021, Tchéky Karyo was asked about the future of his onscreen character Julien Baptiste and whether the co-creators had more stories to tell. The actor responded, “Well, so far, it looks like no. But maybe there is still a skeleton in the closet but they are very quiet at the moment, the bones are not shaking, there’s no noise. So it looks like it’s the end.”

While Karyo made it clear at the time that there were no plans to take the series forward, his words did give ardent fans some hope. Moreover, in an earlier conversation with the press, the actor admitted that he would be happy to take up the role again if the opportunity to portray Baptiste presented itself, provided he is in good shape. But honestly, we wouldn’t hold our breath, given how decisive the Williams brothers seem about the show’s conclusion.

