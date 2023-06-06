Barracuda Queens Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Created by Camilla Ahlgren (‘Quicksand’), ‘Barracuda Queens’ is a Swedish crime drama series. The plot revolves around the eponymous group of women from affluent and privileged backgrounds who commit a series of burglaries on their annoying neighbors in some of the wealthiest residential areas of Stockholm. Louise “Lollo” Millkvist (Alva Bratt), Klara (Tindra Monsen), and Mia Thorstensson (Tea Stjärne), and Klara’s sister, Frida (Sandra Strandberg Zubovic), are young Djursholm women who incur a hefty bill after a night of partying. Not wanting to ask their parents for the money, they decide to burgle the house of their neighbor, Amina Khalil (Sarah Gustafsson). Although Amina sees and recognizes them during the act, she doesn’t tell the police and instead joins the group.

As the girls begin targeting people who have wronged them, the series explores themes such as exploitation and liberation. Even after the money they owe is paid, the girls don’t stop, enjoying the thrill the burglaries bring them. Following its premiere, the series received mixed to positive reviews, with some praise directed at the concept, execution, and sleek look of the show. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Barracuda Queens,’ we got you covered.

Will Barracuda Queens Season 2 Happen?

‘Barracuda Queens’ season 1 premiered on June 5, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises 6 episodes of 31-35-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of a season 2. ‘Barracuda Queens’ is produced by Fatima Varhos and Frida Asp, the team behind the international hit ‘Love & Anarchy,’ which they worked on during their time at the FLX production company. In 2021, they left FLX to start the indie production company Asp Varhos, and ‘Barracuda Queens’ is one of the first projects released by it.

“We are like a boutique company, focusing on a handful of quality projects, across different genres, formats and budgets,” Varhos explains in an interview with the Nordisk Film & TV Fond. Ahlgren adds, “Our ambition is to create something fun, challenging and fresh, and at the same time, tell a story about the times we live in, with five smart upper-class girls from Djursholm who know no limits as the main characters.”

As the production team intends to be extremely selective with what project they work on, it increases the possibility of a second season for ‘Barracuda Queens.’ In the season finale, the authorities bring the girls in for questioning after the detectives correctly deduce that Lollo and her friends are behind the recent series of burglaries. The girls initially find themselves in deep trouble as they didn’t get the time to have their story in order.

But they get a lucky break when a group of male burglars tries to break into Klara and Frida’s house while their father is there. He calls the police, and they arrest the thieves red-handed. As this group stole the souvenirs that Frida took from every house they burgled, they are also blamed for the crimes of the Barracuda Queens. The police fail to find the rest of the stolen goods in a raid and have no choice but to let the girls go. As the season ends, the girls discover that Lollo’s mother, Margareta (Izabella Scorupco), has saved them.

‘Barracuda Queens’ is loosely based on the real-life all-boys group of burglars known as the Lidingöligan, which was active for about two decades as of 2012. In the prospective season 2, the series can explore the girls’ exploits when they are older. The show can also revisit Amina’s relationship with Lollo’s brother, Calle (Max Ulveson), or flesh out a potential relationship between Amina and Lollo from the brief kiss they share in season 1. Ultimately, the renewal depends upon how successful the first season is. If the show does get renewed for another round within the next few months, the viewers can expect ‘Barracuda Queens’ season 2 to come sometime in Q2 2025.

