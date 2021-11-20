Barry Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

HBO’s dark comedy series ‘Barry’ follows the eponymous Marine turned hitman, who ends up in a theatre group while traveling to LA to finish off a target. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the show progresses through Barry’s realization of his wish to be in a community and among fellow human beings. After joining the group, Barry aspires to become a full-time performer, only to deal with his past, which creeps into his new life.

Upon its original release on March 25, 2018, the show went on to receive immense acclaim, which was also repeated with season 2. Over two seasons, the series won six Primetime Emmys out of 30 nominations, including two for the lead actor Bill Hader. With poignant characterizations, brilliant comedy, and its portrayal of subjects like identity crises and traumas, the crime show has earned an ardent fan following. With the third installment on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Barry’ season 3!

Barry Season 3 Release Date

‘Barry’ season 2 premiered on March 31, 2019, on HBO, with the season concluding on May 19, 2019. The second season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 26–35 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know. On April 10, 2019, HBO announced the renewal of ‘Barry’ for a third season. The announcement came soon after the premiere of season 2. Still, the production of season 3 happened at a slow pace and was finally interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, while the cast and crew were reportedly doing table reads for the upcoming season.

First day back on the BARRY set .. Season 3 pic.twitter.com/pUDwyDlamE — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 2, 2021

The filming finally began on August 2, 2021. In October 2021, co-creator and lead actor Bill Hader confirmed that the filming will conclude after a month’s shoot. He also added that the third season comprises eight episodes. Considering the time required for post-production, we can expect ‘Barry’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Along with the upcoming release of season 3, the fans can also keep an eye out for the renewal of the fourth season as Bill Hader already revealed that the scripting for season 4 is complete. “Typically, we don’t pick up things until they air but if I was betting on whether we would do more, I think that is a very safe bet,” Casey Bloys, the chief content officer at HBO, told Deadline, confirming the prospects of a fourth season.

Barry Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Bill Hader will inevitably return as Barry Berkman/Barry Block, along with Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau. We can expect the return of Stephen Root (Monroe Fuches), Sarah Goldberg (Sally Reed), Anthony Carrigan (NoHo Hank), D’Arcy Carden (Natalie Greer), Michael Irby (Cristobal Sifuentes), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Sasha Baxter) as well.

Darrell Britt-Gibson (Jermaine Jefrint), Andy Carey (Eric), and Alejandro Furth (Antonio Manuel) may return to essay their respective recurring roles. Like the previous two seasons, we can also expect a few guest appearances and new character introductions in the third season.

Barry Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of the show concludes with Barry’s rampage, as he goes to the Buddhist monastery where Fuches is trying to join together the Chechens, the Bolivians, and the Burmese in a peace treaty. After reaching the monastery, Barry kills almost all of the gang members and pursues Fuches, who triumphs in escaping the hitman. After getting released from jail, Gene remembers that the person behind his girlfriend’s death is indeed Barry, as Fuches whispered to him.

We may see a turnaround in Barry’s relationship with his mentor in the third season, as Gene now comprehends that Barry is the killer of his girlfriend. With Fuches’s words “Barry Berkman did this” echoing in his ears, the master and the student may not see an admirable time together again. With Fuches still alive, Gene may not be Barry’s immediate concern, but we can expect Barry to be in a distance and alone as his unhindered nature is getting exposed. After successfully escaping the mayhem that ensues in the monastery, Hank may play a pivotal role in the affairs that will unfold in the third season.

