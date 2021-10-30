Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Batwoman’ season 3 follows Mr. Victor Freeze’s wife Nora, who has escaped from a mental asylum only to find herself teaming up with Dee. The Bat Team is chasing after Mr. Freeze’s canister of liquid nitrogen but realizes that someone else is also after it. The episode is replete with suspense and thrills, so if you want to know more, you may find the recap helpful. Now, we’re here to prepare you for the upcoming episode!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Batwoman’ season 3 episode 4 is scheduled for release on November 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. Since the show follows a weekly release cycle, a new episode arrives each Wednesday.

Where to Watch Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

‘Batwoman’ season 3 episode 4 will air on The CW. So, all you have to do is tune in to the channel at the specified date and time. In addition, you can watch the upcoming episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you want to live-stream it, you can opt for YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or Xfinity. You can also rent or purchase episodes or entire seasons on iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and Vudu. Previous seasons are available on HBO Max.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 of season 3, titled ‘Antifreeze,’ will delve into the shift in the dynamic between Ryan, Marquis, Luke, and Jada. Ryan will be listed in Gotham’s `30 Under 30′ list, which will not be received well by Luke, whose concern lies in how Jada feels about it. His feelings will primarily be rooted in Marquis consistently trying to publicize Ryan’s image as Wayne Enterprises’ acting CEO. As per what we see in episode 3, Mary disappears as she heads towards Nora and Dee in the park. Next week, she will return disoriented and dazed. For a better idea, take a look at the promo!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Jada’s son Marquis is cordially introduced in the third episode of season 3, titled ‘Freeze.’ Besides that, another trophy is dangerously missing. Hence, it seems like the Bat Team has a lot of homework to do. Batwoman soon realizes that another woman named Dee has stolen Mr. Freeze’s canister of liquid nitrogen. The group reunites at Ace Chemicals, where it is revealed that Victor’s wife Nora spent 20 years in a cryo-chamber, and now, she is helpless in the face of time catching up.

So, Nora wants to stop time from taking her youth away by inserting herself in the chamber, and even when Batwoman intervenes, she is outmuscled by Nora. Batwing shows up a few moments later and frees Batwoman. They head to the bridge that Nora blows up and rescue Dee, but Mr. Freeze’s wife escapes. Elsewhere, Ryan tries to establish an emotional bond with Jada, but she shuts her off. Marquis Jet, the Executive Vice President of Jeturian Industries, visits his estranged sister Ryan at Wayne Enterprises.

Marquis wants to team up with Ryan behind their mother’s back, but the latter declines the offer. On the other hand, Alice is reacting adversely to the nanobots lodged in her system. Luke and Ryan safely secure Mr. Freeze’s canister. At that very instance, Mary explains that the Batwing suit is functional only because Luke disabled the failsafe, all of which has been caused by Luke’s PTSD. Mary overhears Nora talking to Dee just when she feels something pulling her away.

