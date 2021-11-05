Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest installment of ‘Batwoman’ season 3, Jordan is attacked by a mysterious man while Ryan gets pulled into a controversial case. She begins to develop a sense of disdain for her biological mother, Jada, as soon as she finds out how the woman is responsible for her misery. Sophie and Alice face a life-threatening ordeal. To get a better grasp of the latest events, you can make a note of the important details enclosed within the recap. Now, we’d like to gear you up for the fifth episode!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Batwoman’ season 3 episode 5 is scheduled for release on November 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. Since the show follows a weekly release cycle, a new episode arrives each Wednesday.

Where to Watch Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

‘Batwoman’ season 3 episode 5 will air on The CW. So, all you have to do is tune in to the channel at the specified date and time. In addition, you can watch the upcoming episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you want to live-stream it, you can opt for YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or Xfinity. You can also rent or purchase episodes or entire seasons on iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and Vudu. Previous seasons are available to watch on HBO Max.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode, titled ‘A Lesson from Professor Pyg,’ will facilitate the return of the eerie comic-book character to Gotham. The show might take a dark turn considering the spooky energy that is generally associated with the supervillain. Apart from that, Ryan will try to gain more information about her biological mother, Jada. Ryan’s desperation might coax her into bending a few rules in the process.

The first thing Ryan will do is ask Sophie to accompany her to dinner at Jada’s to figure out her involvement and knowledge about Wayne Enterprises. However, problems will take hold when an unexpected person drops in at the gathering. Besides that, Ryan will witness a different side to both Marquis and their mother. To know more, watch the promo for the fifth episode!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, titled ‘Antifreeze,’ Mary weirdly wakes up in the woods and walks in on Ryan, showing Luke an article about her in the news. However, none of them believe Mary when she narrates what happened to her. Ryan attends an important event where she runs into Marquis while Sophie tells Jordan about her recurring dreams about Ryan. A few moments later, Jordan is attacked by a man. Ryan finds her tucked away upstairs in a frozen state and immediately realizes that Mr. Freeze is back.

Alice thinks the Black Glove Society might be responsible for the incident. When Ryan confronts Marquis about the same, he gets offended. She fails to find any evidence in the vicinity of where Jordan has been recuperating. On top of that, Ryan also becomes the subject of an embezzlement case. Elsewhere, Alice lands at Jordan’s place when a group of men shows up to seize a folder she has been holding. She gets knocked out in the process.

After the apartment blazes up, Batwoman charges in just on time to save Sophie and Alice. At the lab, they find Jordan slowly transitioning to her natural state, but Alice is getting worse. Ryan tells Charlie that she is innocent, and almost instinctively, the latter entertains the possibility of Bruce Wayne being responsible for the embezzlement. However, the moment Ryan realizes how her mother might have been responsible too, she asks Marquis to team up with her. In the end, Jada strikes a deal with one of the men who had previously attacked Sophie and Alice.

