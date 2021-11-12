Batwoman Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘Batwoman’ season 3, Ryan and Sophie attend a party hosted by Jada, but an uninvited Marquis shows up as well. Sophie plants a bug in the washroom while Ryan bumps into Jada, who seems to be hiding secrets. If you want to know more, you can read our detailed recap outlined just for you. Now, let’s dive into the release date and other details that you need to know about episode 6!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Batwoman’ season 3 episode 6 is scheduled for release on November 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. Since the show follows a weekly release cycle, a new episode arrives each Wednesday.

Where to Watch Batwoman Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

‘Batwoman’ season 3 episode 6 will air on The CW. So, all you have to do is tune in to the channel at the specified date and time. In addition, you can watch the upcoming episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you want to live-stream it, you can opt for YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or Xfinity. You can also rent or purchase episodes or entire seasons on iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and Vudu. Previous seasons are available to watch on HBO Max.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of ‘Batwoman’ season 3 is titled ‘How Does Your Garden Grow?.’ It will primarily focus on Poison Ivy as Renee will discover something utterly spine-chilling and eerie. Her first instinct will be to approach and inform Ryan about her scary encounter in the garden shed. The city will consequently be on high alert as Ryan will try to save the day once again.

Elsewhere, Renee’s theory will suggest that a Bat Trophy has caught a new host, which will pose a serious threat to Gotham, as a result of which Alice will actively try to assist the Bat Team. In the meantime, Sophie will seek revenge for an injustice done to her sister. Here is the promo that will prepare you for what’s to come!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘A Lesson from Professor Pyg,’ starts with Batwoman dragging Alice to a murder scene that could contain one of Batman’s rogue weapons, but it turns out to be a fake one. Ryan gets an invitation to Jada’s party, where the dedicated protagonist is taking Sophie as a date. At Jada’s, Sophie heads to the washroom to install a bug while Ryan is interrupted in the study by Jada’s unexpected entry. Alice finds a thick file containing all criminal records of Poison Ivy, which causes her to think that the whole matter might be related to her and not the weapons.

Marquis shows up at the party uninvited along with his girlfriend, who shockingly gets murdered in the washroom. The man responsible is disguised as a chef who is actually an ex-employee wanting to kill Jada. Ryan stabs him when he charges into the dining room and takes the occupants into a panic room where Marquis has a seizure. To save him, Ryan has to fetch an adrenaline pen from the basement, where she runs into the chef after the shelf containing the pen collapses.

Renee finally confesses to Alice about her ties with Poison Ivy. The villain was buried alive by Batman at Renee’s command. The chef takes Ryan to the panic room, where she shoots herself with the pen and tackles the chef. Marquis ends up stabbing him in the end. Jada reveals her son has changed after meeting the Joker. He had started to hurt people with the help of a few other people in her team. So she had given Ryan away in order to protect her from Marquis. Ryan had never expected something this complicated, so she stands there stunned at her mother’s confession in the last moments of episode 5.

Read More: Why Did Ruby Rose Leave Batwoman?