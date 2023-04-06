Beef Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Created by Lee Sung Jin, ‘Beef’ is a comedy-drama series starring Steven Yeun (‘The Walking Dead‘) as Danny Cho, a down-on-his-luck construction worker struggling to make ends meet. One day, Danny gets into a road rage incident with Amy Lau (Ali Wong of ‘Love, Victor‘), a small business owner. Consequently, Danny and Amy become consumed with getting revenge, and their feud drastically affects their lives and their loved ones. The series presents viewers with a nuanced exploration of the Asian-American culture through morally complex characters and hysterical situations. If you enjoyed the show’s irreverent take on road rage and connected with the characters, you must be wondering if the story will continue in a second season. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the possibility of ‘Beef’ season 2!

Will There Be a Beef Season 2?

‘Beef’ season 1 was released on April 6, 2023, on Netflix. The debut installment consists of ten episodes with a runtime of roughly 30-40 minutes each. All episodes dropped on the streaming service on the same day. The first season has received generally favorable reviews from critics. However, at the time of this writing, Netflix has yet to officially renew the series for a second installment.

Nonetheless, it is still early days since the show’s release, and the streaming platform will likely take some time to assess its performance. At present, the show’s makers haven’t commented on the possibility of a second season. However, the ending of season 1 hints that a second installment could be in the cards. In the season 1 finale, Danny and Amy seemingly resolve their difference after relying on each other to survive in the wilderness. However, the final moments leave question marks over Danny’s fate. Moreover, the status of Amy and George’s marriage and other plot threads also remain unresolved. These plot threads could be picked up in a potential second season.

Ultimately, the show’s fate will depend upon its performance with the audience. If the series exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations, the series could be renewed for a second season. However, the second installment’s production schedule will be determined by the availability of creator Lee Sung Jin and lead star Steven Yeun. Recently, it was announced that Lee would be writing the script for Marvel Studios’ team-up superhero film ‘Thunderbolts,’ which will also feature Yeun in a prominent role.

Moreover, Jake Schreier, who directed episodes of ‘Beef,’ has been announced as the director for ‘Thunderbolts.’ With most of the show’s creative team involved with another project, it is unlikely that work on the potential second season will start soon. As a result, we expect production on the new installment to commence only after Lee, Yeun, and Schreier have fulfilled their commitments to other projects. Hence, we will likely see a potential ‘Beef’ season 2 release sometime in Q2 of 2025, at the earliest.

If a second season of the show is announced, we can expect most of the main cast members, such as Yeun, Ali Wong, Young Mazino, and Joseph Lee, to reprise their roles. Similarly, supporting cast members Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, and Andrew Santino will also factor into the second season. However, actress Maria Bello (‘NCIS‘) is unlikely to appear, given her character’s demise at the end of season 1.

The second season’s storyline is likely to see Danny recovering from his coma to find his life has completely changed. On the other hand, Amy might have a hard time dealing with her divorce from George. At the end of season 1, Amy and Danny seemingly bury their hatchet and form a friendship. However, the drastic changes in their lives could cause a chain reaction, restarting their beef. Meanwhile, the duo could also be seen feeding with a fresh set of characters, taking the story in a new direction.

