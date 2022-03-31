Bel-Air Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz and developed by Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson, ‘Bel-Air’ is a coming-of-age drama series. It is the dramatized reimagining of the sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ which aired on NBC between 1990 and 1996. The show follows Will, an accomplished student-athlete, who comes to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel Air after he draws a gun on a West Philly drug dealer and is arrested. His lawyer uncle Phil pulls some strings to make the charges go away, but the drug dealer threatens to kill the young protagonist.

Once in Bel Air, Will navigates through the sheer cultural shock of now living in one of the most affluent parts of Los Angeles. Even though he struggles, his life gradually begins to change for the better. In turn, his presence improves the lives of those around him. Following its premiere, ‘Bel-Air’ garnered mixed to positive reviews. The casting and performances received praise, but some critics expressed doubts about the need for a reboot. The first season has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Bel-Air,’ here is what you need to know.

Bel-Air Season 2 Release Date

‘Bel-Air’ season 1 premiered on February 13, 2022, on Peacock and aired ten episodes before concluding on March 31, 2022. The episodes have a runtime of 46-60-minutes.

Now, let us explore the possibility of a second round. Will Smith, who plays the protagonist named after him in the original series, maintained that there would be a reboot only when “hell freezes over.” However, that changed when he saw Cooper’s 2019 mock trailer for a gritty interpretation of the sitcom on YouTube. Things were subsequently set in motion, and ‘Bel-Air was developed.

In fact, in September 2020, when Peacock ordered the series, it was for two seasons. Smith can be seen giving Cooper and co-writer Chris Collins the good news in a video that he posted on his official YouTube account. “We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” Smith revealed. “I’ve been in this business for thirty years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of ‘Bel-Air’ based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So, I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

The decision proved to be a correct one as ‘Bel-Air’ became Peacock’s top original series. In an interview in March 2022, Cooper shared why it was helpful to get a two-season order from the storytelling point of view. He said, “If it’s just one season, then that can and shape the way that you approach some of the storytelling. Knowing that we have that runway has just been super beneficial in allowing us to really open our minds to the possibilities, knowing that we’re writing two seasons instead of one. We see so much potential in these characters.” Taking everything into consideration, we expect ‘Bel-Air’ season 2 to release sometime in early Q1 2023.

Bel-Air Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Bel-Air’ season 1 stars Jabari Banks (Will Smith), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey Thompson), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa Wilkes).

Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), April Parker Jones (Viola ‘Vy’ Smith), Jon Beavers (Kylo), Dorian Harewood (Judge Robertson), Karrueche Tran (Ivy), Eazy the Block Captain (Rashad Denton), and Marlon Wayans (Lou Smith) also portray key characters in the show. Since Eazy the Block Captain’s onscreen character is dead, he will probably not appear in the next season except for maybe in flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will likely reprise their roles and be joined by new cast members.

Bel-Air Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Phil decides to stay home for now and take care of his family. The entire dynamic in the Banks household gets rattled after the appearance of Will’s father, Lou. His meeting with Will doesn’t go well, and he lays his hand on his son. Will leaves home feeling alone, angry, and rejected. Jazz later finds him and urges him to go back. Hilary suggests that Ivy buys Kylo’s shares in the Crib of Influence. Carlton and Lisa go looking for Will.

In season 2, Phil might get into a conflict with the corrupt Judge Robertson, which can lead to him becoming a judge. If Ivy buys Kylo out, Hilary may return to the Crib of Influence. Will might eventually return to the Banks home and resume his relationship with Lisa.

Read More: Is Bel-Air a Sequel or Reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Is Will Smith in Bel-Air?