In episode 9 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6, Lexi’s inattentiveness compelled Captain Sandy to propose the idea of inviting a new crew member, much to Katie and Courtney’s confusion. Lexi seemed comfortable with the idea, whereas the others were scared of the consequences of interacting with a stranger on a daily basis. There is more of where that came from in the recap section. Now, let us share with you everything we know about ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 10!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 10 will premiere on August 30, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each hour-long episode lands on the network every Monday. Ahead of its release on Bravo, the tenth episode premiered on Peacock on August 23, 2021, at 3 am ET.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 10 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from the television broadcast, it will also release later on Bravo’s official website. You can also access the latest episodes of the sixth season a week early on Peacock. Live-streaming options are additionally available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can even buy/rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode titled ‘Burning Down the House,’ the crew will welcome a new member on Lady Michelle, and as per what Katie declared, Lexi is not the second stew anymore. In fact, all the ranks have been lifted, so Courtney’s fears might have been legitimate after all! Meanwhile, Katie will chance upon new information that will put her in a difficult spot. Things will look tough for Chef Mathew trying his hand at the most brutal preference sheet he has ever laid eyes on!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode titled ‘Brews, Stews & Management Blues,’ Katie continued to take the fall for Lexi’s irresponsibility. She apologized to the guests and told Lexi to finish cleaning the room she had left unattended. Lexi ended up walking in right when one of the guests was changing out of her swimsuit, leaving her embarrassed. Captain Sandy finally entertained calling for an extra pair of hands, but Katie was left thoroughly confused at the proposition. She was scared of new people shaking up the workplace dynamic.

Oktoberfest descended upon Lady Michelle shortly after, and the guests requested a German beer-drinking celebration entailing the crew to dress up. Seeing Lexi hard at work in the middle of a joyful celebration, pig-tailed Courtney, dressed as a barmaid, asked if she wants to switch places with her. However, Lexi didn’t trust her intentions and so declined the offer. The guests noticed Lexi’s poor performance, but thanks to Mathew’s culinary prowess, they weren’t entirely disappointed.

Finally, when the topic of a new crew member was brought up, Lexi seemed fine, but Courtney got paranoid. Sandy then announced that the next charter would welcome a group of Southern girls. Courtney was panicking about the new stew. On pick-up day for charter number five, Katie told Lexi that her work is not at all at par with the duties of a second stew, so all the ranks have now been dissolved!

Read More: Are Alex and Bugsy from Below Deck Mediterranean Still Together?