In episode 10 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6, the newest member of the crew, Delaney Evans, finally entered the deck, but her qualifications listed on her resume weirdly don’t match her actual skills. Katie subsequently decided to let her go, but Delaney asked for more time. If you’re curious about the rest of the episode, check out the refresher laid out at the bottom. Now, let us get you prepared for ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 11!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 11 will premiere on September 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each hour-long episode lands on the network every Monday. Ahead of its release on Bravo, the eleventh episode premiered on Peacock on August 30, 2021, at 3 am ET.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 11 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from the television broadcast, it will also release later on Bravo’s official website. You can also access the latest episodes of the sixth season a week early on Peacock. Live-streaming options are additionally available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can even buy/rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the eleventh episode, titled ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go,’ Lady Michelle will be struck by a terrible storm that forces the crew to take immediate action. As the storm refuses to subside, members of the deck will use their creativity to keep the guests entertained and satisfied amidst such desperate situations. In the upcoming episode, Katie might also decide whether to keep Delaney Evans in the team or show her the door.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 is titled ‘Burning Down the House.’ In the episode, a fourth stew named Delaney Evans joined the crew. She stepped in right when Lexi and Katie were finishing their conversation. The staffing agency was told that Delaney has experience in both departments, as per what her resume states. However, she disclosed that she is more suited to be a deckhand and has never been a stew before.

Realizing that the fifth charter is just about to commence, Katie decided to give Delaney a chance and sent her to the laundry department. Meanwhile, Mathew was down with second-degree burns after an alarming fire accident at the galley, so he called for Lloyd’s help in setting up the table. Moving on, Lexi was responsible for teaching Delaney how to do turndowns, which was concerning because Lexi herself is known as a slacker. Captain Sandy then asked Katie to shuffle the current cabin arrangement so that Delaney could settle in.

Katie would shift into the same cabin as Malia White, and David would share a room with Mathew. Later, Katie was beginning to believe that the new entry is not worth all this trouble. After breakfast, she decided to let go of Delaney, but the new stew was in no mood to leave. Therefore, Katie allowed her another chance. All of a sudden, the weather took a turn for the worse, and as lightning flashed, Malia screamed the words “Red on deck,” which could mean emergency!

