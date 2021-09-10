In episode 11 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6, Katie remained indecisive about her next step. She evidently wanted to let go of Delaney, but her conscience constantly took a dig at her. Meanwhile, Lexi let Delaney take over cleaning duties while Mathew surprisingly dealt with criticism from a guest. If you want to jog your memory, there is a recap containing all the highlights for this week’s episode. Now, let us take a look at what ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 12 might reveal!

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 12 will premiere on September 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each hour-long episode lands on the network every Monday. Ahead of its release on Bravo, the twelfth episode premiered on Peacock on September 6, 2021, at 3 am ET.

You can watch 'Below Deck Mediterranean' season 6 episode 12 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from the television broadcast, it will also release later on Bravo's official website. You can also access the episodes of the sixth season a week early on Peacock.

In the twelfth episode titled ‘Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls,’ Mzi will get in touch with his softer side and confess his feelings for Courtney. David, on the other hand, might forge a connection with Delaney. However, the amorous mood in Lady Michelle will be interrupted by a serious accident. Lastly, Lexi and Mathew will revisit old issues, which will inevitably end up in a huge fight.

In the eleventh episode, titled ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go,’ the deck team battled a fierce storm as they struggled to re-anchor the boat, and Lexi weirdly began to ask questions about the placement of pillows. After the weather stabilized, Katie Flood went through her options. She could either keep Delaney around, which would retain the undesired cabin swap, or let her go only to become the villain.

As the weather cleared out, Chef Mathew’s Italian fusion catering to the guests’ diverse tastebuds was appreciated by everyone except for one guest who then made a special request. Unlike his usual self, Mathew completely forgot about it. Lexi made Delaney work while she rested and gave out instructions. During an emergency involving jet skis, Sandy and Malia’s lack of effective coordination created an air of tension. At the final dinner, the guest who had earlier complained about Mathew’s food gave him a four out of ten.

Lexi, as expected, was idling around and watching Delaney do the laundry. Mathew, who had to give up his cabin after Delaney’s arrival, made one last attempt at getting it back. On Departure Day, Captain Sandy told Katie that the new entry is more of a temporary fix which might mean she could let Delaney go. So the episode ended with the chief stew approaching Delaney for what could be her last conversation on Lady Michelle.

