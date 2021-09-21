Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 12 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6, Katie ultimately discharged the new stew of her services, but Delaney was insistent about staying on board. Even though she was given the opportunity to handle the ship, she almost let it sink while throwing the heaving line. If you want a full account of all the highlights of this week’s episode, go to the recap. Now, here is everything ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 13 in store!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 14 will premiere on September 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each hour-long episode lands on the network every Monday. Ahead of its release on Bravo, the thirteenth episode premiered on Peacock on September 20, 2021, at 3 am ET.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 14 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from the television broadcast, it will also release later on Bravo’s official website. You can also access the episodes of the sixth season a week early on Peacock. Live-streaming options are additionally available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. You can even buy/rent the episodes on iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 13 Recap

In episode 13, titled ‘A Hard Day’s Night,’ the crew will be left to pick up the pieces after Lexi and Chef Mathew’s fight. The air in the ship will be tense as the aggressive pair might erupt at any time, which might even become more problematic when the next charter begins. Mzi will feel the pressure to establish normalcy with Courtney once again after crowding her personal space with a perennial flow of romantic gestures. Meanwhile, Katie will have more crew responsibilities endowed upon her, and David’s injury will affect Malia’s schedule.

