In episode 8 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6, Lexi was put on breakfast duty, but her reluctance to work with Mathew and her general indifference to everything caused her to procrastinate. Katie was at her wit’s end trying to get the chores finished on time, but Lexi chose to remain unbothered. For a better understanding of the events taking place in the latest episode, check out the recap. If you’re done and dusted with it, you can check out the details for ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 9!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 9 will premiere on August 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each hour-long episode lands on the network every Monday. Ahead of its release on Bravo, the seventh episode premiered on Peacock on August 16, 2021, at 3 am ET.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 9 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from the television broadcast, it will also release later on Bravo’s official website. You can also access the latest episodes of the sixth season a week early on Peacock. Live-streaming options are additionally available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can even buy/rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘Brews, Stews & Management Blues,’ Chef Mathew might experience the peak of his career spent as a chef in Lady Michelle with the arrival of the next charter. Lloyd will be responsible for running the Oktoberfest celebration. Meanwhile, Katie, as usual, will be racking her brains over the mess left behind by the crew (Lexi, to be precise), which might cause her to make an unusual decision.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode, titled ‘At Your Lack of Service,’ kicked off with the crew having another night out that surprisingly didn’t initiate much drama. In a state of drunken stupor, Mzi invited Courtney to visit Cape Town, and David later took her to her bunk, where she vomited on Malia’s bed. On pickup day for charter number four, the crew made sure they had an unlimited supply of booze available for the new guests who primarily thrive on alcohol.

Lexi was told to take over the breakfast service, which means she would have to interact with Chef Mathew. Although she wasn’t happy, Katie was always clear that the stews would be rotating duties over the entire season, so Lexi couldn’t pull out. Things were awkward between David and Malia after he repeatedly confessed his feelings for her. The guests arrived shortly after wearing “Alcohol, Now” t-shirts, but their boisterous affinity towards alcohol was not appreciated by a police vessel that stopped the yacht.

A Croatian police officer then showed up and issued a warning that the guests must stay a minimum of 300 meters away from any shoreline. Lexi told Katie that the rooms are now clean, but when Courtney walked into the VIP cabin, she couldn’t believe the mess she witnessed. On the second day, the guests complained about a shortage of cutlery while Lexi was on breakfast duty. Katie and Mathew were the ones cleaning up after her.

The guests subsequently showed interest in doing water sports, but the slide was deflated, causing Captain Sandy to flip out. After the games, one of the guests complained that Lexi never took care of the housekeeping in her cabin. Katie again admitted that her life has become difficult because of Lexi, but Sandy was determined to go easy on her. Just then, Sandy received a text from a crew member who was joining the next charter!

