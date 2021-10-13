Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode put Katie and Courtney to the test as they handled their responsibilities without Lexi’s help. Mathew found himself in a tough spot as the guests criticized his dishes. Moreover, Lloyd’s admission to the hospital put a lot of pressure on the crew. They had to manage with two less people sharing their chores. The rest of the episode is enclosed within the recap section. Now, you can check out important updates about the upcoming season finale here!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Finale Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 17 will premiere on October 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Ahead of its release on Bravo, the sixth season finale premiered on Peacock on October 11, 2021, at 3 am ET.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 episode 17 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Apart from the television broadcast, the season finale will also release later on Bravo’s official website. In addition, the episode is already available on Peacock. Live-streaming options are accessible through DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. You can even buy/rent the episodes on iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Finale Spoilers

The season 6 finale is titled ‘Nothing Comes Over Easy.’ It will delineate the second part of their four-day-long charter. Apart from that, the crew will organize a picnic in an old Croatian fortress. It is to be noted that the team has never been successful in hosting self-contained gatherings and dinner parties. Lexi and Mathew’s long-drawn enmity frequently disrupted the peace whenever the staff sat together for anything!

Therefore, fans are left with the burning question: will it be different now that Lexi is out of the picture? It seems unlikely, considering how Mathew has been feeling frustrated over his recent failures. Meanwhile, Sandy, Malia, and the deck crew will handle a life-threatening anchor drag. Lastly, Katie will try her best to keep the show going with only two stews.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 16 Recap

Aptly titled ‘Sleepless in Croatia,’ the sixteenth episode was a struggle for the crew as they took on their last charter of the season. With Lloyd Spencer in the hospital, the 4-day-long period of duty rained heavily on the remaining crew members, which prompted Captain Sandy to assemble the crew for an emergency pep talk. However, that barely cured their anxieties and fears as quite a few errors were made.

Katie and Courtney felt awfully burdened with responsibilities, and Mathew was haunted by the harsh criticism he received from Sandy at his last dinner. His mood worsened when the guests complained about his Mediterranean-style local Škarpina. Meanwhile, Sandy was informed that Lloyd was suffering from an anxiety disorder. The yacht later anchored in Ostrica, with Mzi Dempers supervising the guests despite David Pascoe’s remark that they are “an accident waiting to happen.”

Minutes before the first dinner of the charter, Mathew found himself in a rut once again, prompting Katie to snap at him. Moreover, she was forced to stay awake till at least 4:30 am because the guests needed assistance. The same day, Lloyd returned to the boat and immediately took up the position of MC. The crew also arranged a talent show for the guests as the weather outside prevented them from enjoying outdoor activities.

Unfortunately, Mathew failed to impress the guests once again, and Katie pulled an all-nighter. The next day, Mathew looked like he was about to fall apart. On top of that, the guests gave him a long list of items they wanted to eat for breakfast which sent him off the edge in the last few moments of the episode.

