Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7: Renewed or Canceled?

Produced by Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Nadine Rajabi, Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of crew members in a superyacht during charter season extending a few months. Their lives are documented as they work, thrive, and adjust to life on the water. It is a spin-off to the popular franchise ‘Below Deck,’ and ever since its premiere on May 3, 2016, the series has spawned six successful seasons. Now, fans are wondering if it is coming back with another season. In that case, here is all that you should about the next season!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 6 released on June 28, 2021, on Bravo and ended on October 18, 2021. Besides that, new episodes used to premiere on Peacock a week before its television broadcast. So we can say that the sixth season dropped on June 21, 2021, on the network and concluded on October 18, 2021.

As far as the seventh season is concerned, here’s everything we can tell you. The network has not confirmed another season as of now. However, considering its high viewership ratings and popularity, it is bound to come back sooner or later. Moreover, the ‘Below Deck’ franchise has gained so much traction that it has numerous spin-offs to its credit and two new ones are about to join the list in 2022. Besides, there have been speculations from various sources about the possible filming of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 7. This claim is in line with an Instagram post from Lovin Malta that features the crew of the hit reality show busy filming in September 2021.

The caption reads, “The crew behind the popular maritime series @belowdeckmedbravo have been spotted filming in Malta.” Apart from that, we can note that the previous seasons had been usually filmed around September every year with the exception of the sixth season which suffered a delay in its filming because of Covid-19. If we also consider the show’s usual release pattern, new seasons usually release around May and June every year. So, we can expect ‘Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The sixth season of the show included Sandy Yawn, Mathew Shea, Katie Flood, Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, Delaney Evans, Malia White, David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers. Lexi Wilson was asked to leave mid-season because of her fight with Mathew, and then Delaney then replaced her for a while. This means we won’t see these two members next season. As of now, Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers are primarily expected to return. It is also not confirmed whether fan favorites Malia White and Katie Flood would come back. Moreover, there might be a new chef this season named David “Dave” White. Their superyacht will be named Home.

What Can Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Be About?

The seventh season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ exhaustingly dealt with the uncontrollable drama between Lexi Wilson and Mathew Shea. The stew would engage in endless banters with the chef, which often affected the overall dynamic of the crew. So towards the end of the season, Captain decided to fire her leaving Katie and Courtney as the only two members managing the interiors. Both of them somehow succeeded in pulling through the last four charters using sheer willpower and patience.

To celebrate the end of a good season, Captain Sandy took them out for dinner during the final moments of the last episode. The upcoming edition would welcome new members to the crew since they’re already short of one person. It will be interesting to see who initiates a spirit of hostility and aggression next season because the crew members are getting along exceptionally well at the present moment.

