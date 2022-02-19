Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

As a new round of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ begins, get ready to see fresh faces on board besides a shocking twist of dynamic among the returning crew members. Fights are expected to dissolve, and love is to bloom in the third edition of the series that’ll unfold against the lapping waves of the Mediterranean Sea. There will be challenges as usual, but Captain Glenn is ready to brave the storm and stand by his crew at all costs. If you’re eager to know what to expect from the premiere, we have you covered!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3 episode 1, will release on February 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes are slated to drop on Mondays. Each one has a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3 episode 1 as and when it airs, tune into Bravo with respect to the aforementioned details. The episode can also be viewed on Bravo’s official website shortly after its television premiere. You can even live stream the season premiere on DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube TV. The episode will be additionally available for streaming on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Spectrum.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode, titled ‘Tom Foolery,’ will kickstart a new journey across the waters of Menorca, Spain. New deckhand Tom Pearson’s skills might be put to the test. As a new charter opens, Daisy and Gary will try to resolve the conflict between them. He will take extra measures to avoid complications but will end up making out with Daisy sometime in the near future. Despite several attempts to maintain peace, Daisy’s crew will find themselves questioning the arrangement and allocation of duties inside the yacht. Meanwhile, cooking at the sea will not be a good experience for Chef Marcos although he tries his absolute best to perform well. Here’s a sneak peek for the new season!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Cast

The cast of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3 will returning crew members. Captain Glenn Shepard take charge of the the Parsifal III in the season premiere. First mate Gary King will be back with a new resolve to stay out of messy situations. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher will show up to assist her captain Glenn and do her duties responsibly. Chief engineer

Colin MacRae will additionally make a smooth comeback as they take a trip around Menorca, Spain. There will be three new additions to the cast. Chef Marcos Spaziani, backed up by 10 years of experience will take over the kitchen after training in his home country of Venezuela. Gabriela Barragan will be second-in-command of the stews while country boy Tom Pearson will assume the role of a deckhand.

