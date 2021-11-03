Below Deck Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Captain Sean’s leadership continued to disappoint in the latest episode of ‘Below Deck’ season 9. As soon as he left, the crew heaved a sigh of relief. However, Captain Lee returned with alarming news, and potential fights took root on the deck. These issues were highlighted after the end of the first charter as the crew took a night off. To know all the details of how the episode proceeded, take a look at the recap we have outlined at the end. Now, here are the important updates about episode 3!

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Below Deck’ season 9 episode 3 will release on November 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New hour-long episodes air on the network on a weekly basis every Monday.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 9 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck’ season 9 episode 3 by tuning in to Bravo at the above-mentioned time. In case you miss the television broadcast, you can catch the show on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. Another way to watch the episode is through Hulu+Live TV. If you are keen on using live TV options, you may choose from Peacock TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Xfinity Stream. The ninth season is currently available on iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Additionally, you can grab your favorite episodes or entire seasons on-demand on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video (seasons 1 to 8).

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3, titled ‘Bourbon Buffoonery,’ might introduce new deck rules as decided by the Captain. On the other hand, Eddie will be enthusiastic about making Jake the lead deckhand. Eddie is Captain Lee’s sole confidante on the yacht, so he is entitled to make a few changes here and there. Heather will take it upon herself to compensate for the shortcomings in the first charter. In her journey of redemption, she might have a tiff with Fraser, which honestly seems inevitable at this point. Rachel will confront Eddie about inappropriate comments he made about her!

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘Boat Daddy,’ Captain Sean exhibited another round of impeccable leadership skills, or as some might call it, insufferable micromanaging. The excursion was delayed for an hour because of the Captain’s perfectionist streak channeling out in all directions. On deck, Rachel Hargrove and Eddie were starting the fire of a feud that might continue throughout the season. Sean received a call from Captain Lee, who was a few hours away from taking control of the yacht again.

After Lee’s entry, Captain Sean had to be let go, much to the delight of everyone on board. However, Lee brought in bad news that he first broke to Eddie. The Captain revealed that he has AFib, i.e., Atrial Fibrillation, and has gone through a procedure that removed parts of his heart. The next day, Heather Chase received a complaint about the shortage of towels, and she immediately blamed Fraser Olender for the issue even though he had dropped fresh towels the night before.

After the end of the first charter, the crew relaxed at Park Hyatt, but problems resurfaced there as well, and this time, it was Heather openly blaming Fraser for disappointing the guests. As the night progressed, the mood turned amorous as Rayna and Jake made out. As Jake stretched the matter by talking about it with Fraser, Rayna went back to her cabin to respond to a text message from a possible love interest.

