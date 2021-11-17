Below Deck Season 9 Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

As the guests ripped apart the decorum of the yacht in the latest episode of ‘Below Deck’ season 9, Captain Lee had to call them out for misbehaving with the crew members. Shortly after, the crew also started facing internal conflicts, which intensified once the charter ended. More information about episode 4 has been enclosed within the recap. Now, you can go ahead and take a look at all the details for episode 5!

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Below Deck’ season 9 episode 5 will release on November 22, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New hour-long episodes air on the network on a weekly basis every Monday.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 9 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Below Deck’ season 9 episode 5 by tuning in to Bravo at the above-mentioned time. In case you miss the television broadcast, you can catch the show on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. Another way to watch the episode is through Hulu+Live TV. If you are keen on using live TV options, you may choose from Peacock TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Xfinity Stream. The ninth season is currently available on iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 5 Spoilers

Aptly titled ‘Leave Your Emotions at the Cabin door,’ the dramatic fifth episode is sure to alter the current dynamic between the crew members. First off is Eddie, who might have to confront his issues with infidelity and be honest to his girlfriend. Jake and Rayna will decide the fate of their flirtationship, which might have to end because Rayna is engaged. Meanwhile, things will fall apart even on the work front, starting with Fraser losing his walkie-talkie. This will make him question his abilities as a crew member. Lastly, Jessica will receive bad news from her family.

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘Pissed-On Chickens Can’t Compare,’ kickstarted an intense exhibition of drama that did not subside by the end of the hour. Seeing charter guests Justin and Terri metaphorically squeezing each other’s necks, Eddie and Heather intervened before sending the guests off to their cabins for the night. By the next morning, Captain Lee was fuming after realizing that Justin swore at Heather in a fit of drunken rage. So, he called for the primary guest along with Justin, who was then asked to apologize to Heather.

Apart from that, Jake‘s duties as lead deckhand couldn’t appease Rayna, who immediately threw a tantrum when Jake tried to change the schedule. Later, the guests asked for a luau on the beach which almost fell apart when the roast pig made by chef Rachel accidentally caught fire moments before the guests’ arrival. Later, Rayna’s attitude towards Jake degraded even further as she refused to do her duties on time and instead forced him to change his behavior towards her.

Despite hashing out their differences over a cigarette break, Rayna still complained about Jake to Eddie falsely accusing the lead deckhand of screaming at her. Jessica claimed to feel seasick, but Heather spotted her flirting with Wes after she was discharged from her duties. During departure day, Eddie openly spoke about the time he cheated on his girlfriend with Rocky Dakota back in season 3.

After the end of an exhausting charter, the crew visited Spice Mill for a relaxing dinner where they played a game. Wes admitted that he would like to make out with Jessica while Fraser revealed that he is gay. After making not-so-subtle advances at Heather, Eddie felt guilty and took off to his room in order to talk to his girlfriend. Rayna indulged in a three-way make-out session with Jake and Fraser. However, she lost her composure the second Jake disclosed that he was engaged as the episode ended on a turbulent note.

