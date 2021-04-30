Since its inception in 2012, ‘Bering Sea Gold’ has been consistently instilling a sense of rush and adrenaline among the viewers pertaining to its bold and unconventional display of mining in the insufferable weather of Alaska. In the previous season, the miners struggle to find a solid foothold before the ice melted, and Mr. Gold finally manages to secure TOMCOD. As the show reaches its tenth year, the new season is set to introduce more challenges. The crew members now will have to fight for their position in the game and race against each other as they keep digging. If you’re looking for more details about the season premiere of ‘Bering Sea Gold’ season 13, here’s what the episode might have in store!

Bering Sea Gold Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Bering Sea Gold’ Season 13 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Discovery +. Every episode has a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Bering Sea Gold Season 13 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the season premiere of ‘Bering Sea Gold’ as and when it airs on Discovery Plus at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also go online and stream the episode on Discovery’s official website with your service provider login credentials. Cable-free options include watching the series on DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Philo TV. Hulu subscribers can also access Discovery to watch the show with any Hulu plan starting at $5.99/month. Fans of the show can access it on-demand on platforms such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video (up to season 11).

Bering Sea Gold Season 13 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Bering Sea Gold’ season 13 is called ‘Goldslingers.’ The weather of Alaska is at its peak, and the miners now have to make full use of this opportunity. Gold prices have advantageously shot up, which now puts a lot of pressure on the team to track down more gold. The cast members have to stake their claims if they want to stay in the game. Nome is home to some of the riches grounds on the Bering Sea, and the mining fleet is set to house many competitive faces who will fight for their claim on these lands.

In the upcoming episode, Kris’ Elim plan will not go as planned. Meanwhile, Vernon will try his best to gather people in order to assemble his dream team. Emily will be determined to search for her own claim in the wild west of Nome. Finally, Zeke will focus on creating something ambitious. Season 13 is set to feature both seasoned miners and averagely skilled contestants in the mix as they all pine for the grandest money-making claims.

