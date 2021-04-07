Created by the duo of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, ‘Better Call Saul’ is a critically acclaimed spinoff series that expands on the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe. Set in an earlier era in the timeline, the crime drama series builds on the character of Jimmy McGill alias Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), an underpaid public defender who finds his way into the criminal underworld. Beginning his alternative career as a legal consultant for small-time crooks, Jimmy moves on to heavyweight criminals including influential drug lords. Since its release in 2015, the AMC original crime drama series has spawned five seasons so far, generating an overwhelming response from both critics and the audience.

Everyone loved how the series remains tethered to the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe while not being overly influenced by the original series, while some went ahead to admit that the spinoff even surpassed the mastery of the previous series. The slow-burning show reaches its boiling point at the end of the fifth season, and fans are waiting to see Kim’s fate, as they probably already know what happens to Jimmy. If you are looking to gather details about the release date and other specifics of the upcoming sixth and speculatively final season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ we have you covered.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date

‘Better Call Saul’ season 5 premiered on February 23, 2020, on AMC, with the final episode being aired on April 20, 2020. The fifth season of the show consists of ten episodes, and each episode runs for 50 minutes on average.

As far as the release date of ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 is concerned, here’s what we know. The season began filming in February 2020, but the production process got hampered in the Covid mayhem. Thankfully, the world has not ended, and the show is back in production as of March 2021. Series co-creator Peter Gould divulged the much-awaited information in a delicious tweet.

In an ideal world, the season would begin airing by summer 2021, but keeping in mind the inconvenience caused by the pandemic situation which made a lot of productions go into indefinite hibernation, ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 is most likely to release in 2022.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

Well, we are certain that Bob Odenkirk will reprise his titular role as the shady park plaza lawyer and con-artist Jimmy McGill in the series. In another central role, Rhea Seehorn takes up the character of righteous lawyer Kim Wexler, Jimmy’s confidante and later his partner in crime. Another series regular, Jonathan Banks is expected to play the role of the corrupt retired police officer Mike Ehrmantraut. In other prominent roles, we may expect to see Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin) and Michael Mando (Nacho Varga). Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring, who has been an integral part of the universe, is also expected to return for the final run, along with Tony Dalton’s Lalo Salamanca, who had a crucial role in the finale of season 5.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Plot: What is it about?

The fifth season of ‘Better Call Saul’ builds on the characters of Jimmy and Kim and the story gets escalated sooner than one might imagine. The narrative becomes increasingly complex and tricky as Jimmy’s Saul Goodman enters a vortex of the drug trade in the criminal underworld of Albuquerque. When Jimmy gets caught up in a bitter feud between the networked Salamanca family and enterprising drug dealer Gus Fring, the story takes another wild turn. The season finale sees the pair of Jimmy and Kim hiding in a downtown hotel in an attempt to evade Lalo Salamanca. Mike arranges for Lalo’s assassination but Lalo emerges unscathed. In another later development, we see the ethical transformation of Kim as she begins thinking like Jim, but she is still committed to her pro bono work. In the final moments, Jimmy and Kim are left conversing on the bed as a cloud of uncertainty hovers over their head.

The upcoming final season of the show may see Lalo coming for his revenge, and Jimmy may have to pay a price. While we know Jimmy’s face as he enters the life of Walter White, we do not know what happens to Kim, and in a grey world marred by blood, we are not too hopeful about Kim’s destiny. However, we can be sure of seeing some mind-blowing revelations in the finality of the McGill saga.

