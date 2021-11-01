Better Call Saul Season 6: When is the Show Coming Back?

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, AMC’s crime drama ‘Better Call Saul’ follows the evolution of Jimmy McGill, from a former scam-artist and Albuquerque-based lawyer to become Saul Goodman, one of the infamous criminal defense attorneys of the city. A spin-off, prequel, and sequel to ‘Breaking Bad,’ the show has independently established itself as one of the best television shows of the 21st century. The series progresses through Saul’s associations with the crime world and the gradual progression of his methodologies to illegal acts.

Upon its premiere on February 8, 2015, the show was immensely acclaimed and has recorded 39 Emmy nominations over five years. The series is identified as one of the benchmark prequels/spin-offs to be ever made. The lead performance of Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic was well-received along with the character study and gripping drama of the show. As the show is maturing into its sixth season, fans are eagerly waiting for the development of Saul Goodman. Here’s everything we know about ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6!

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date

‘Better Call Saul’ season 5 premiered on February 23, 2020, on AMC, concluding its run on April 20, 2020. The fifth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime between 41–60 minutes each. As far as the sixth season is concerned, here’s what we know!

On January 17, 2020, AMC announced the renewal of ‘Better Call Saul’ for season 6 with 13 episodes. Even though the announcement delighted the fans, it came with a disclosure that the sixth season will also be the final season of the show. The production of the sixth season was reportedly scheduled to begin in Early 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The crew had to wait till March 10, 2021, to start filming, adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The filming took a hit when lead actor Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on July 27, 2021, while filming at the New Mexico location. Odenkirk rejoined the set in September 2021.

Even though the pandemic and Odenkirk’s temporary availability were challenges to deal with, the production of the sixth season is progressing. In late September 2021, Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) revealed to Collider that his part of season 6 is almost completed. With filming and post-production to wrap, there is a wait for the sixth season to premiere, but we expect ‘Better Call Saul’ to release sometime in Q1 2022.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 will see the return of the principal cast, including Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca, and Michael Mando as Nacho Varga.

As the timeline of season 6 is nearer to ‘Breaking Bad,’ it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few ‘Breaking Bad’ characters in the new season. Dean Norris (Hank Schrader) and Steven Michael Quezada (Steven Gomez), who appears in season 5 may return for season 6. Even though the fans are all up for seeing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in ‘Better Call Saul,’ the anticipation might lead to disappointment as there isn’t any official announcement regarding Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul joining the show yet. We can also expect a few characters to be introduced in the sixth season, although there isn’t any official confirmation regarding that too.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Better Call Saul’ season 5 sees many developments in the life of Jimmy. He marries Kim, transforms himself into the ambitious Saul Goodman, and gets involved with Nacho and Lalo in the Salamanca drug business. On the other hand, Kim leaves Schweikart and Cokely and turns her attention to the Sandpiper case to see the destruction of Howard. Kim suggests to Jimmy that once the case is settled, his seven-figure share of the settlement will be on its way. Jimmy turns down Kim’s enthusiasm but Kim seems determined. In the finale of season 5, Nacho fails to complete his plans to kill Lalo as the latter kills all the assassins, leaving one to report that Lalo is killed as per his instruction.

We can expect season 6 to explore the aftermath of Nacho’s failure in completing his plans. It will be a surprise if Lalo is not in the tracks to finish off Nacho after realizing the person behind the assassins. We can expect a closure to the glimpses of Jimmy as Gene Takovic as the season probably will depict the backstory behind the transformation. The future of Kim, dealing with the Sandpiper case and its repercussions can also be expected in the sixth season. What awaits Gus after the drug-war showdown will also be pivotal for season 6.

Upon the season 5 finale, creator Peter Gould hinted at the direction the final season could take to develop the character study of Jimmy to EW, saying, “Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?’ Obviously, the end for everybody is death, but that may not be where we leave this guy. Is there any way for him to win any redemption after everything that he’s done?” ‘Better Call Saul’ is gearing up for a spectacular finale for its protagonist and the other key players in season 6, possibly with every question answered.

